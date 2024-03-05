[TRANSKRIP] Press release before departure for Australia • President of the Republic of Indonesia

President Joko Widodo:

Assalamualaikum warahmatullahi wabarakatuh,

Good morning,

Greetings to all of us.

Today, I and a limited delegation will depart for Melbourne, Australia, to attend the Special ASEAN-Australia Summit.

This summit was held to commemorate 50 years of partnership between ASEAN and Australia. The theme discussed is Partnership for the futureexplains how the ASEAN-Australia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership can be optimized in the future to create a peaceful, stable and prosperous Indo-Pacific region.

I will take this opportunity to encourage cooperation, strengthen economic integration, energy transition and digital transformation, as well as to constantly advance the paradigm of collaboration and respect for international law, including on the Palestinian issue.

In addition to attending the ASEAN-Australia Summit, I also plan to hold bilateral meetings with the Prime Minister of Australia, the Prime Minister of New Zealand and (Prime Minister) Cambodia.

God willing, my group and I will arrive in Jakarta on Wednesday March 6th.

THANKS.

Peace be upon you warahmatullahi wabarakatuh.

Journalist:

(Audio is unclear)

President Joko Widodo:

A lot. Thus, cooperation in electric vehicle We will encourage this collaboration to happen and be implemented as quickly as possible, also with regard to digital transformation. I think it's heading in that direction.

Journalist:

(Audio is unclear)

President Joko Widodo:

Yes, we will talk about it, but not yet in as much detail as what we are going to talk about, but of course we will talk about it too.

Journalist:

(Audio is unclear)

President Joko Widodo:

Whenever I meet the Prime Minister or any President, I always say this.

Journalist:

(Audio is unclear)

President Joko Widodo:

It is Eid, so preparations regarding availability, especially of basic materials, are very important. For the rice, I don't think there is a problem with the stock, and I will look at the other ingredients in detail later in the field.

But in some markets, try looking again, look. Regarding rice at Cipinang market or Johar market in Karawang, it has started to decline.

And we hope that because the fields are starting to harvest and the main harvest will be soon, maybe next month, I think the price will come down a lot.

I have also received information that the grain in the fields has fallen, but this drop should not be drastic, because farmers also need to be given a profit margin.

Journalist:

(Audio is unclear)

President Joko Widodo:

First, we will let the coordinating minister deliver the fuel or Pertamina will deliver it.

Journalist:

(Audio is unclear)

President Joko Widodo:

No, but Pertamina will pass it on later.

Journalist:

(Audio is unclear)

President Joko Widodo:

It's a party affair. Ask the party.

Journalist:

(Audio is unclear)

President Joko Widodo:

Ask the KPU.

Journalist:

(Audio is unclear)

President Joko Widodo:

This is the DPR's business. Please ask DPR.

Journalist:

(Audio is unclear)

President Joko Widodo:

You just have to ask. Feel free to visit the main rice market in Cipinang as well as the rice market in Johar Market, Karawang. We see on the ground that it has fallen, but this does not represent prices across the country, in several provinces. Try to check everything, check it directly.

Don't ask me. Even though I know that every day the price goes up and down, I know that, but please don't keep asking me.

Check the grounds yourself, flock there.

THANKS.