Biden May Lose Favorable Edge Over Trump, New Polls Suggest

A series of new polls for the 2024 presidential election have a common thread: Republican front-runner Donald Trump leads incumbent President Joe Biden in a hypothetical November showdown.

In four separate surveys released this weekend by The New York Times/Siena College, Fox News, The Wall Street Journal and CBS News/YouGov, Trump's lead ranged between two and five points among registered voters.

Surveys from Fox News and The Wall Street Journal both showed Trump with a two-point lead over Biden, 49-47 and 47-45, respectively. This was within their 2.5% margin of error.

In the CBS News/YouGov poll, Trump led by four points, 52-48, outside the poll's 2.8 percent margin of error.

The Times/Siena survey showed a slightly larger lead for Trump of five points, 48-43, also outside the poll's 3.5 percent margin of error.

Taken together, they paint a picture of an extremely close race, but one where Trump's advantage is consolidating.

In addition to the hypothetical showdown, the surveys also hinted at a deeper shift in voters' perceptions of two men who have campaigned against each other on and off over the past five years: They suggest that Biden could lose his long-standing advantage in likability. against Trump.

In all four polls, Trump had a higher approval rating than Biden among respondents, although some were within the polls' margins of error.

Former U.S. President and 2024 presidential candidate Donald Trump arrives to speak at a “Get Out the Vote” rally at the Coliseum Complex in Greensboro, North Carolina on March 2, 2024.

That was unheard of during the 2020 election cycle, a race in which Biden ran as a candidate who promised to unite a country bitterly divided after four years under Trump.

In October 2020, a Times/Siena poll found that 52% of respondents had a favorable opinion of Biden, while only 43% viewed then-President Trump favorably.

Last month, however, the situation was reversed. Only 38% of Times/Siena respondents had a favorable opinion of Biden, while 44% viewed Trump favorably. Similar divisions are reflected in investigations by Fox News and the Wall Street Journal.

Polls represent a snapshot in time and do not necessarily predict future results. The Biden and Trump campaigns did not immediately respond to CNBC's requests for comment on the apparent shift in sympathy.

The economy

Biden's popularity is still lagging, even as voters have expressed more optimism about the economy, an issue that has weighed heavily on the president's re-election campaign so far.

U.S. President Joe Biden speaks to guests at Ingeteam Inc., an electrical equipment manufacturer, August 15, 2023 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

In the Wall Street Journal survey, Biden received the highest marks of his campaign so far on his handling of the economy, with 40% of voters approving of his handling of the economy. This represents an increase of four points compared to the same question in December.

Still, the CBS News/YouGov poll suggests voters remember Trump's economy through rose-colored glasses.

In response to a good/bad question about the state of the US economy under Trump, 65% of respondents responded that it was “good”. When asked how the economy is doing today, only 38% of respondents say it is good.

On a question measuring perceptions of inflation, voters were asked whether they thought prices would rise or fall under different policies from Trump and Biden. Fifty-five percent said Biden's policies would cause prices to rise, while just 34% said Trump's would do the same.

Trump has said he is considering the possibility of imposing tariffs of 60% or more on Chinese goods and universal tariffs of 10% on all U.S. imports if he is elected president. Economists and analysts say significant tariff increases would likely raise the price of many consumer goods.

Biden has fought tooth and nail to convince voters that the post-Covid economic recovery is the result of his economic agenda, which his aides have dubbed Bidenomics. But voters, still feeling inflationary pressure on their budgets, have yet to give Biden credit for an objectively strong economy, even as they become more optimistic about his trajectory.

The Fox News poll surveyed 1,262 registered voters between February 25 and 28, with a margin of error of +/-2.5%. The Wall Street Journal poll covered 1,745 registered voters between February 21 and 28, with a margin of error of +/-2.5%.

The CBS News/YouGov poll surveyed 2,159 Americans between February 28 and March 1, with a margin of error of +/-2.8%. The New York Times/Siena College poll surveyed 980 registered voters Feb. 25-28, with a margin of error of +/-3.5 percent.

