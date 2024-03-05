Kolkata Metro: PM Modi to inaugurate India's first-ever underwater route tomorrow | Watch





In a historic moment, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate India's first-ever underwater metro tunnel in Kolkata on March 6, 2024. The metro tunnel constructed under the Hooghly River is part of the East-West Corridor of the Delhi Metro. Kolkata, spanning a distance of 16.6 kilometers and connects Howrah Maidan to the Esplanade. According to the General Manager of Kolkata Metro Railway, the section is expected to accommodate 7 lakh commuters daily and they will travel 16 meters below the river water level. Visuals of India's first ever underwater metro service The Howrah Maidan-Esplanade section of the Kolkata Metro is touted to be not only the first tunnel “under any mighty river in India”, but also the distinction of being the deepest in the country. This 4.8 km stretch, extending under the Hooghly River, will seamlessly connect Howrah Maidan with the Esplanade, forming an integral part of the East-West Metropolitan Corridor. The underwater metro includes six stations, three of which are underground. Kolkata Underwater Metro: An Engineering Marvel On the section of the underwater metro tunnel between Howrah Maidan and the Esplanade, Uday Kumar Reddy, general manager of the Kolkata Metro Railway, said, “We are traveling about 16 meters below the river water level. It is a wonder. We are expecting a daily footfall of 7 lakh. »

Anil Kumar Khandelwal, member for infrastructure, Railway Board, said, “This is viksit Bharat ka viksit infrastructure…There are all the safety features in this metro rail tunnel.

The underground metro is expected to cover a 520 meter stretch under the Hooghly River in just 45 seconds. Currently, the East-West Metropolitan Corridor stretches for 16.6 km, of which 10.8 km is underground, including the Hooghly River Tunnel. The remaining part on the surface demonstrates the integration of modern transport with the existing landscape of the city. Majerhat Metro Station is a unique elevated metro station which will also include a canal.

Apart from being the deepest metro station in India, the Howrah East-West Metro station is set to become the largest in the country, according to a Times of India report. The report states that the metro station building is equivalent to a 10-story building, because it could not be otherwise. To align with the 40 meter deep underwater tunnels, the station had to be dug to a depth of 30.5 meters.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.livemint.com/news/india/kolkata-metro-pm-modi-to-inaugurate-india-s-first-ever-underwater-route-tomorrow-watch-11709639065509.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

