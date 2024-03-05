Donald Trump GoFundMe is in trouble





Donations to a GoFundMe page set up to pay former President Donald Trump's civil fraud fine have slowed nearly three weeks after it was posted.

In February, Elena Cardone, the wife of real estate businessman Grant Cardone, created the GoFundMe page titled “Support Trump; fund the unjust $355 million judgment.”

The fundraiser was set up following a ruling by Judge Arthur Engoron that Trump must pay $355 million for committing fraud. The New York court ruled that Trump and top executives of the Trump Organization committed fraud by inflating the value of his assets to obtain more favorable terms from lenders and insurers.

Although the program reached more than $1 million in donations a week after its launch, donations have since slowed. As of this writing, approximately two weeks later, the fundraiser has raised a total of $1,328,307 from approximately 23,500 donations. With interest mounting every day until Trump pays the fine, which he has yet to do given that he has appealed Engoron's decision, it seems unlikely that the GoFundMe will accumulate enough money to significantly support the former president.

Donald Trump speaks at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida on March 4. Donations to a fundraiser set up to help pay his legal fees have slowed. Donald Trump speaks at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida on March 4. Donations to a fundraiser set up to help pay his legal fees have slowed. Photo by Alon Skuy/Getty Images

Newsweek reached out to a Trump representative via email for comment.

Todd Landman, professor of political science at the University of Nottingham's School of Politics and International Relations, told Newsweek that Trump will need another plan to raise enough money to pay his fine.

“The GoFundMe solution was still a marginal effort compared to the amounts required,” Landman said.

“I think the Supreme Court's opinion yesterday [in which it was ruled Trump can remain on state ballots] and the likely positive results for him after today's primary elections in 16 states will reinvigorate his fundraising, but only for his campaign.

“He does not currently appear to have the liquidity to settle damages caused by his civil cases, which could require liquidating a portion of his assets on relatively unfavorable terms. Campaign funds may be used to pay expenses legal, but not to pay damages, so he will need a plan that goes beyond crowdfunding through platforms such as GoFundMe.

As Trump mulls whether he can avoid legal fines, the Republican is poised to get a boost to his campaign today as more than a dozen states vote in GOP primaries to across the country on Super Tuesday.

Trump, a strong favorite in the Republican primaries ahead of former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley, is also likely to win the November presidential election, according to bookmakers. Even though there are eight months until voters cast their ballots in the general election, recent opinion polls suggest that Trump and his Democratic rival, President Joe Biden, are neck and neck.

Uncommon Knowledge

Newsweek is committed to challenging conventional wisdom and finding connections in the search for common ground.

Newsweek is committed to challenging conventional wisdom and finding connections in the search for common ground.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.newsweek.com/donald-trump-gofundme-donations-update-1875906 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos