China will struggle to reach its new growth target

A MBITIOUS, WHAT IS IT? most analysts describe it. Chinas GDP the growth objective, announced on March 5, is the same as in previous years, around 5% (see graph 1). But this pace of expansion will be more difficult to achieve this year. China will not enjoy the one-time benefits of removing strict anti-Covid controls, as it did in 2023. And the government, although faced with grim economic news, is reluctant to step up stimulus measures, as Many businessmen would like it.

The government's goals were outlined by Prime Minister Li Qiang (pictured right) in his work report to China's parliament, the National People's Congress ( NPC ). The body is a rubber stamp affair, but its annual session offers a rare window into what the Communist Party is thinking. Mr. Li undoubtedly hoped to build confidence in his country and reignite the global debate on a country in difficulty. He did not succeed.

image: The Economist

Mr Li spoke of lingering risks and hidden dangers for the economy. That's an understatement. Consumer and producer prices fell in January by 0.8% and 2.5% respectively compared to a year earlier (see graph 2). The real estate crisis is now in its third year, and there is no end in sight. Some of China's biggest trading partners have become wary, limiting the country's access to lucrative markets and high-end semiconductors. China's stock market has lost around $4 trillion since its 2021 peak, despite recent government efforts to halt its slide. And consumer confidence remains near the lowest levels it plunged to during the 2022 pandemic lockdowns.

The government has a plan to fix things, but it's not likely to work. To help achieve the growth target, Li said the central government would aim for an overall budget deficit of 3% of GDP. GDP . It would also slightly increase the quota of special bonds issued by local governments that are largely devoted to infrastructure. On top of that, the central government itself is reportedly selling 1 trillion yuan ($140 billion) worth of special long-term bonds this year, with more expected to arrive in coming years. The increase in the budget deficit amounts to around 1% of GDP .

image: The Economist

This modest fiscal push will not be enough to contain deflation, according to Robin Xing of Morgan Stanley. He expects the government to boost demand further later in the year, once it realizes that growth is falling short of its target. Part of this stimulus could come from the Chinese central bank. In a subtle change in wording from last year, the activity report said financing and the money supply would keep pace with projected growth in the economy and consumer prices. In other words, credit and money expansion cannot weaken even if growth and inflation do not meet expectations.

A more sustainable recovery in China's economy would require a boost in consumer sentiment and spending. In a welcome move, Mr Li said the government would increase the minimum state pension by 20 yuan a month, a significant increase from the paltry level of existing payments. Li also briefly mentioned a program to encourage households to trade in old possessions for new ones, perhaps something like the U.S. scrappage initiative launched in 2009 to encourage people to replace aging cars. by more fuel-efficient cars. Buyers' rights would be strengthened through a worry-free consumer initiative, he added.

The government's concerns also figured prominently in Li's speech. Chinese leaders are determined to free the country from its technological dependence on hostile foreign powers, such as America. Central government spending on science and technology will increase by 10 percent in 2024, reaching more than 370 billion yuan. Li noted that the money raised through China's new long-term bonds would be spent, among other things, on strengthening the country's security capabilities. Spending on national defense would increase by 7.2%. This roughly corresponds to the nominal economic growth (i.e. before adjusting for inflation) implied in the government's budget projections. But with the economy stuttering and prices falling, few economists expect those projections to be realized.

Mr. Li's work report mentioned the risks 24 times, compared to 14 in last year's speech. The word security also appeared more often than last year. As Mr Li delivered his report, the Philippines accused the Chinese coast guard of aggressive actions in the South China Sea, after Chinese ships blocked a Philippine resupply mission to the controversial Second Thomas Shoal. A day earlier, Maldives officials announced that they had signed a military assistance agreement with China. When speaking about Taiwan, the prime minister did not mention China's official goal of achieving peaceful reunification. But this term has sometimes been absent from previous reports. Li said China would encourage the peaceful development of cross-Strait relations, another often-used phrase.

No more questions

Appointed a year ago, Mr. Li is seen as a pragmatist who gets deals and enjoys the trust of Xi Jinping, the Chinese leader. He is also the weakest prime minister in communist China's history, according to some observers. Further evidence of this came on March 4, when it was announced that this year's congress would forgo the prime minister's customary closing press conference, abruptly ending a tradition that dates back to the 1980s. reinstated only in special circumstances, according to a congressional spokesperson. Censors quickly deleted comments from outraged internet users.

A year ago, there was hope that Mr. Li's choice would inject more rational thinking into Chinese economic policy. But it is still Mr. Xi who sets the agenda. His concern about the downsides of stimulus measures, such as rising debt and wasted investment, is evident in the work report. And the consequences are darker for investors and businessmen. Over the past decade, Mr. Xi has strengthened state control over the economy, pursued a state-led industrial policy and reined in big tech companies. Despite having a business-savvy prime minister at his side, none of this seems likely to change.