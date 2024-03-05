Tesla Germany stops work – ARY NEWS





Tesla's European Gigafactory near Berlin has halted work until further notice after what CEO Elon Musk called an “extremely stupid” suspected arson attack nearby left it without power on Tuesday. The attack southeast of the German capital set fire to an electricity pylon near the site, but the fire did not spread to Tesla's facilities, the U.S. electric vehicle maker's first manufacturing plant in Europe. Production, however, has been halted at least until early next week, the company said.

The breakdown will cost Tesla an estimated loss of several hundred million euros, with 1,000 vehicles left unfinished on Tuesday alone. A company official would not comment on whether it would affect plans to double the site's capacity, but condemned what he sees as negative sentiment toward it. Emergency services extinguished the fire and power to surrounding communities was largely restored. Joerg Steinbach, economy minister of Brandenburg, the German state where the Tesla factory is based, condemned the alleged attack as having “terrorist markings” and affecting tens of thousands of people. “This includes hospitals, nursing homes, where people may also depend on a supply of oxygen or similar, which is based on electricity,” he told a press briefing at the outside the factory. The Tesla site, which employs around 12,500 people, was evacuated and most employees sent home. Tesla shares were down 3% at 15:22 GMT. Local media published a letter purportedly from a far-left activist organization called Volcano Group that claimed responsibility for the incident, in a 2,500-word attack on Tesla and its billionaire CEO Musk. Police said they were aware of the letter, signed “Agua De Pau”, the name of a volcanic mountain in the Azores, and said they were verifying its authenticity. “They are either the stupidest eco-terrorists on the planet or the puppets of those who have no good environmental goals,” Musk said on X. “Stopping the production of electric vehicles, rather than fossil fuel vehicles, is extremely stupid,” he said, using German for “extremely stupid.” This attack is the latest setback for Tesla, which has recently experienced difficulties in Europe, facing pressure from unions for collective agreements in the Nordic countries and supply disruptions following attacks on the maritime transport in the Red Sea. Germany has championed costly new foreign investment at a time when Europe's largest economy faces a recession and struggles with higher inflation and weaker foreign demand.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://arynews.tv/tesla-germany-halts-work/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos