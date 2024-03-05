PM Modis approval rating jumps to 75% in February 2024: report | News from India





A recent survey reveals that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's approval rating rose to 75 percent in February this year. The results were released on Tuesday by the Ipsos IndiaBus PM Approval Rating survey. The approval rating for how Modi has handled his job as the country's prime minister last stood at 65% in September 2023. Results from past years show that PM Modi's overall approval rating has increased over time: it stood at 60 percent in December 2022, 67 percent in February 2023, 65 percent in September 2023 and 75 percent in February 2024. This year's survey, which comes ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, indicates that the highest scores come from cities in the Northern zone (92 per cent). It was followed by the East zone (84 percent) and the West zone (80 percent). Similarly, a few of the Tier 1 cities in the country also contributed 84 per cent of the approval rate, while Tier 3 cities accounted for 80 per cent. The lowest score came from the South zone (35 percent). When it comes to age group, the highest ratings come from the 45 and over group (79 percent). The survey also highlighted areas where participants believe the government has performed well. While work in education (76 percent), sanitation (67 percent) and health (64 percent) topped the list, the worst rating was given to initiatives. taken by the government to fight corruption (42 percent), unemployment (43 percent) and inflation (44 percent). The pan-India survey used a structured questionnaire on various topics in which over 2,200 people participated. Respondents were interviewed face-to-face and online, the polling organization said. The Ipsos India official attributed the rise in the prime minister's popularity to recent major populist initiatives, including the dedication of the Ram temple and the G20 summit. Some of the big bang initiatives like opening of Ram temple in Ayodhya, UAE temple, taking a stand on global issues irrespective of the influence of any western power, initiatives in space, “Successful hosting of the G20 summit in India, the fact that major global players chose to manufacture in India, all contributed to the increase in the Prime Minister's approval ratings,” said Parijat Chakraborty, head of the line country services, public affairs, corporate reputation, ESG and CSR, Ipsos India. .

