Biden highlights US vaccine donations, urges world leaders to join

ST. IVES, England (AP) President Joe Biden on Thursday urged world leaders to join him in sharing coronavirus vaccines with struggling countries around the world after promising the United States would donate 500 million doses to help accelerate the end of the pandemic and strengthen the world's strategic position. richest democracies.

Speaking in England ahead of a summit of the Group of Seven world leaders, Biden announced the US commitment to vaccine sharing, which adds to the 80 million doses he has already promised by the end of the month. He argued that it was in the interests of both America and the world to make vaccination widely and quickly available everywhere.

We will help lead the world out of this pandemic by working alongside our global partners,” Biden said. He added that on Friday, G-7 countries would join the United States in outlining their donation commitments of vaccines.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson wrote in London's The Times newspaper that it was now time for rich countries to take responsibility and vaccinate the world. His country has yet to send doses abroad or announce a robust vaccine-sharing plan. Johnson said Britain had millions of doses in surplus stocks.

French President Emmanuel Macron welcomed the US commitment and said Europe should do the same.

I think the European Union must have at least the same level of ambition as the United States and be able to make a similar announcement, he told a press conference.

Biden said the United States was sharing its doses without any conditions or pressure for favors.

We are doing this to save lives, to end this pandemic, and that's it, he said.

Biden has faced growing pressure to outline his global vaccine sharing plan, especially as supply inequities around the world have become more pronounced and demand for vaccines in the United States has fallen precipitously these last weeks.

In times of difficulty, Americans reach out to offer help, Biden said, adding that U.S. doses would boost the global vaccination campaign. “Our values ​​call on us to do everything we can to vaccinate the world against COVID-19.

The United States' commitment is to purchase and donate 500 million Pfizer doses for distribution through the global COVAX alliance to 92 low-income countries and the African Union, bringing the first regular supply of mRNA vaccine to countries that need it most. The price of the 500 million doses has not been disclosed, but the United States is now poised to become COVAX's largest vaccine donor, in addition to its main backer, with a commitment of $4 billion. dollars.

The global alliance has so far distributed only 81 million doses and some parts of the world, notably in Africa, remain vaccine deserts. White House officials hope the scaled-up distribution program will be the latest example of a theme Biden plans to raise frequently during his week in Europe: Western democracies, not emerging authoritarian states, can bring the most good to the world.

White House officials said the 500 million vaccines would be shipped starting in August, with the goal of distributing 200 million by the end of the year. The remaining 300 million doses would be shipped in the first half of 2022.

After leading the world in new cases and deaths for much of last year, the United States' rapid vaccination program now places it among the leaders in the global recovery. In the United States, nearly 64% of adults have received at least one dose of vaccine and the average number of new positive cases and deaths in the United States is now lower than at any time since the early days of the pandemic.

The Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development forecast last week that the U.S. economy would grow 6.9% this year, making it one of the few countries for which forecasts are more optimistic today. today than before the pandemic.

U.S. officials hope the summit will conclude with a communiqué showing the commitment of G7 countries and participating nations to do more to help vaccinate the world and support public health globally.

National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan told reporters Wednesday that G7 leaders are converging around the idea that vaccine supplies can be increased in several ways, including by countries sharing more doses, helping to increase global manufacturing capacity and doing more throughout the chain. custody from the time the vaccine is produced to the time it is injected into a person in a developing country.

Biden recalled the Detroit-area workers who 80 years ago built tanks and planes that helped defeat the threat of global fascism during World War II.

They built what became known as the arsenal of democracy, Biden said. Today, a new generation of Americans, working with today's latest technologies, will build a new arsenal to defeat the current enemy of global peace, health and stability: COVID-19.

He pointed out that the Pfizer plant in Kalamazoo, Michigan, is not far from Detroit.

Last week, the White House unveiled plans to donate an initial allocation of 25 million doses of surplus vaccines overseas, primarily through the United Nations-backed COVAX program, promising infusions for South and Central America, Asia, Africa and other countries.

Officials say a quarter of that surplus will be held in reserve for emergencies and the United States can share it directly with allies and partners, including South Korea, Taiwan and Ukraine.

China and Russia have shared, with varying degrees of success, their locally produced vaccines with some countries in need, often with hidden conditions. Sullivan said Biden wants to show, by rallying democracies around the world, that democracies are the countries that can best provide solutions for people around the world.

mRNA vaccines produced in the United States have also been found to be more effective against the original strain and more dangerous variants of COVID-19 than more conventional vaccines produced by China and Russia. Some countries that have successfully rolled out these conventional vaccines have nevertheless seen cases increase.

Biden's decision to buy the doses, officials said, was aimed at preventing them from being blocked by wealthier countries that have the means to strike purchasing deals directly with manufacturers. Last month, the European Commission signed a deal to buy up to 1.8 billion Pfizer doses over the next two years, a significant portion of the company's future production, although the bloc reserves the right to donate some of its doses to COVAX.

Global public health groups have sought to use the G7 meetings to pressure wealthier democracies to do more to share vaccines with the world. Biden's plans immediately drew praise.

Tom Hart, interim CEO of The ONE Campaign, a nonprofit that seeks to end poverty, said Biden's announcement was the kind of bold leadership that is needed to end this global pandemic .

We urge other G7 countries to follow the United States' lead and donate more doses to COVAX, he added. If there was ever a time to be ambitious and take global action to end the pandemic, it is now.

Others called on the United States to do even more.

Charities will not win the war against coronavirus, said Niko Lusiani, head of vaccines at Oxfam Americas. At the current rate of vaccinations, it would take 57 years for low-income countries to reach the same level of protection as those in the G7 countries. This is not only morally wrong, but it flies in the face of the risk posed by coronavirus mutations.

Biden broke with his European allies last month to approve waiving intellectual property rules at the World Trade Organization to promote vaccine production and fairness. But many in his own administration acknowledge that the restrictions were not the primary cause of the global vaccine shortage, which has more to do with limited production capacity and shortages of delicate raw materials.

Miller reported from Washington. Lemire reported from Plymouth, England. AP writer Sylvie Corbet contributed to this report from Paris.