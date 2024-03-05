Security beefed up for Modi's first visit to valley after repeal of 370





Security has been beefed up in Kashmir ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's rally in Srinagar on March 7. This would be the Prime Minister's first visit to Kashmir since the abrogation of Article 370 in August 2019. The J&K administration and the BJP have made careful preparations to make this program a success. Jammu and Kashmir BJP president Ravinder Raina on Monday claimed that thousands of people are expected to participate in Prime Minister Narendra Modis' rally in Srinagar on March 7.

The whole of Kashmir is in a festive mood and ready to welcome Modiji. He transformed J&K. We expect at least two million people to attend the rally at Bakshi Stadium in Srinagar, Raina said. Modiji opened the coffers of the country for the development of J&K and under his leadership, the region witnessed peace, prosperity, development and brotherhood, Raina said. The administration has put in place elaborate security arrangements in and around the stadium which has a capacity of around 20,000 people and an additional eight to ten thousand chairs can be placed in the ground. Barricades and frequent searches of private and public vehicles have started on all major inter-district roads as well as in Srinagar city. The administration has deployed thousands of government officers as nodal officers to ensure smooth management of the organization and participation in the programme. Government officials from some departments were also informally invited and, in some cases, ordered to participate in the program. The process of verifying references of potential gathering participants is ongoing. BJP leaders informed that the Prime Minister is likely to inaugurate and lay the foundation of some development projects here during his visit. The Prime Minister's visit to Kashmir would be a boost for BJP cadres as they are facing growing criticism from the people and have been unable to create a winning voter base in the valley. The BJP won two Lok Sabha seats from Jammu and Udhampur. during the last general elections and also announced the same candidates for this election. However, in Kashmir, it was defeated by the National Conference which won all three seats in the valley. In the upcoming LS elections, following the redrawing of constituency boundaries, the Anantnag-Rajouri Lok Sabha seat is of interest to the BJP as it will make efforts to claim this seat. The recent decision to include Paharis in the Schedule Tribe category was also aimed at wooing the voters of this Lok Sabha constituency. Earlier on February 20, Modi addressed a rally in Jammu and inaugurated and laid the foundation of development projects worth over Rs 32,000 crore. In Jammu, Modi said Article 370 was the biggest obstacle to the development of J&K. He also blamed opposition parties for their alleged dynastic politics and corruption. He had claimed that after the abrogation of Article 370 in J&K, the silence of separatism was pierced by the exuberance of life.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://m.economictimes.com/news/india/security-tightened-for-modis-first-visit-to-valley-after-370-abrogation/articleshow/108215221.cms The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos