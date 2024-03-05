Settlement in Wisconsin fake voter case offers new details on Trump lawyers' strategy





Two lawyers for then-President Donald Trump orchestrated a plan to allow fake voters to file documents falsely claiming the Republican had won Wisconsin as part of a strategy to overturn Joe Biden's victory in 2020 in this country and other key states, according to a lawsuit settlement reached Monday that became public months. SMS and emails.

As part of their agreements, Kenneth Chesebro and Jim Troupis provided more than 1,400 pages of documents, emails and text messages, as well as photos and videos, offering a detailed account of the project's origins in Wisconsin. The communications show how, with coordination from Trump campaign officials, they replicated the strategy in six other states, including Georgia, where Chesebro has already pleaded guilty to charges stemming from the 2020 election.

The settlements end a civil lawsuit Democrats filed in 2022 against the two lawyers and 10 Wisconsin Republicans who posed as fake voters. The Republicans took office in December.

Our democracy demands better than that, said Scott Thompson, one of the plaintiffs' attorneys who helped broker the deals. This is why this trial constantly aimed for transparency, accountability and deterrence. We cannot let this happen again.

There is no acknowledgment of wrongdoing or accountability in the agreements in which Chesebro and Troupis promise never to participate in similar efforts involving future presidential campaigns. Troupis must also pay an undisclosed amount to the plaintiffs.

Troupis said in an emailed statement Monday that alternate ballots were a reasonable course of action given that the 2020 results could be appealed to the U.S. Supreme Court.

The settlement was reached to avoid endless litigation, and nothing in today's settlement constitutes an admission of wrongdoing, nor should it, he added.

Phone and text messages left Monday for Chesebro were not immediately returned.

Electors are people appointed to represent voters in presidential elections. The winner of the popular vote in each state determines which party electors will be sent to the Electoral College, which meets in December after the election to certify the result.

The documents show how Chesebro and Troupis, Trump's Wisconsin lawyer, used arcane laws to streamline and write fake certificates for fake voters. They also reveal how both strategies used to delay electoral vote certification deadlines and influence public opinion, including by broadcasting ideas on conservative radio.

In November 2020, while awaiting a ruling from the then conservative-leaning Wisconsin Supreme Court on Trump's efforts to invalidate thousands of votes in the state, Chesebro suggested Troupis contact media hosts. conservative radio in Milwaukee and Madison: primarily to maximize popularity. Is there any chance that the SCOW (Supreme Court of Wisconsin) justices will hear about this quickly and pre-judge the case?

He finished with a winking emoji.

The fake voter efforts are at the heart of a federal indictment filed in August against Trump, alleging he tried to overturn the results of the 2020 election. Federal prosecutors, investigating his conduct related to the January 6, 2021 riot at the U.S. Capitol, also said the scheme originated in Wisconsin. Trump also faces charges in Georgia and has denied any wrongdoing.

Michigan and Nevada have indicted bogus voters, but there are no known criminal investigations in Wisconsin.

Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul, a Democrat, suggested he would defer to federal investigators while also not ruling out a state-level probe. The lawyers who negotiated the settlement said the information in the documents had already been provided to Kauls' office.

Monday's settlements were announced by Georgetown University's Constitutional Law Institute, Law Forward and the Madison-based law firm Stafford Rosenbaum.

According to the plaintiffs' attorneys, the documents show how Troupis, an attorney who has represented the Wisconsin Republican Party and is a former judge, was deeply involved in the origins of the effort.

Trump lost Wisconsin to Biden, a Democrat, by fewer than 21,000 votes.

At Troupis' urging, Chesebro wrote memos in the final months of 2020 detailing how to prepare the fake voter certificates and how they should be signed. The documents include a 10-minute video of the fake voters cheering and taking photos as they cast ballots and sign ballots for Trump at the Wisconsin State Capitol.

There is no direct communication with Trump in the documents, but there are exchanges with top campaign aides and Trump's lawyer, Rudy Giuliani.

A day after Chesebro shared a Dec. 6 memo on strategies, Troupis followed up via text message: Sent it to the White House this afternoon. The real decision-makers.

There is brief mention of a December 15 afternoon meeting with Trump in the Oval Office that both men attended with others. A few days later, Chesebro references Trump's social media post summoning his supporters to Washington on January 6, saying Be there, it will be wild!

Wow. Based on three days ago, I think we have a unique understanding of this, Chesebro wrote to Troupis.

Trump campaign officials gave their assessment of each state's progress on the bogus election plan.

Wisconsin appears to be the most organized state so far, concludes a Dec. 11, 2020, email sent by Trump campaign deputy general counsel Joshua Findlay to Chesebro.

It all came from Wisconsin and spread to other states, said attorney Mary McCord of the Georgetown institute, who helped negotiate the settlement. This is an important part of the narrative that led to the violence of January 6.

After the deadly attack on the Capitol, lawyers discussed falsely shifting blame from Trump supporters to members of the anti-fascist movement, among others.

It would be nice if Trump surrogates could make it clear that without antifa's role in the Capitol break-in, the scene would have been entirely peaceful. And that Trump could not reasonably have predicted this, writes Chesebro in a text addressed to Troupis.

He added: The president can put this behind him if he invites Biden and (Vice President Kamala) Harris for coffee the morning of the inauguration and attends the (virtual) inauguration.

Government and outside investigations have uniformly concluded that there was no evidence of widespread voter fraud that could have tilted the 2020 election. But Trump continued to spread lies about the election.

