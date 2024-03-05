Why is Erdogan so obsessed with Israel? Expert reveals explanation





Following recent reports that Turkey had arrested suspected Mossad collaborators, Maariv spoke with Dr. Eitan Hai HaCohen Yanorjak, a Turkey expert, who explained what prompted Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to change its rhetoric on Israel. “Erdogan is once again facing internal political challenges in Turkey, and the easiest way to attract voters is to attack Israel against the backdrop of the war in Gaza,” said expert Dr. Eitan Hai HaCohen Yanorjak from Turkey to the Dayan Center. at Tel Aviv University. At the end of March, Turkey will hold elections for local government and Erdogan must achieve victory in Istanbul and Ankara,” Yanorjak explained. “If he wins, he will be able to receive funds from the public treasury and thus finance the activities of his left. . Furthermore, as the war in Gaza rages, Erdogan can show solidarity with the Palestinian cause and win public support. We also see this in the Mossad affair, which has been going on for more than three years, where from time to time we see the Turkish authorities reporting that they have arrested “Mossad collaborators.” Why do local Turks care about Israel when there are other local issues on the agenda, like property taxes and education? “The fact is that, from the Israeli point of view, you think that local and national elections do not converge, that local elections are seen as a kind of vote of confidence. As long as Erdogan achieves a victory in Istanbul and Ankara , he will be able to strengthen his position towards the world and he can send a message to Turkey that, for example, he can defeat the mayor of Istanbul, who will probably become a potential candidate against Erdogan. “In fact, it is very likely that he will challenge Erdogan, so even in the local context, national elections provoke deep reflection.” Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan speaks to announce Murat Kurum as the ruling Justice and Development Party (AK Party) candidate in Istanbul's March mayoral election, in Istanbul, Turkey, January 7, 2024. (credit: MURAD SEZER/REUTERS) In your experience, Mossad cases usually become a media sensation and end disappointingly. Will this time be different? “In previous cases, we have seen many detainees; although many have been released, around 80% are still behind bars. To date, Israel accepts no responsibility, but it has been said that Israel is initiating local detective companies and activated them in little one-off things.” How free and fair are elections in Turkey? “I think they are free. The parliamentary elections ended in victory only after a second round, but the opposition campaigns against the government were not the same. Erdogan is using the entire infrastructure of the The Turkish state has its advantage and does not allow the Turkish opposition to have an equal campaign, for example by restricting them in established media and television. Not long ago, Erdogan wanted warm relations with Israel. What happened? “Erdogan was raised and educated in an Islamic system. We can see how that upbringing influences him today, just as we see a foreign policy that is ideological rather than pragmatic. “That's why his speeches in Parliament were very pro-Hamas, which closed the doors to Israel. As a result, Erdogan will not mediate the war.” And what is happening to the Turkish economy now? “The lira continues to fall and hurt the Turkish economy. Erdogan still needs foreign investment and has acted against Israel because he cannot ideologically afford to do otherwise and has essentially ended normalized relations with Israel.”

