Trump's best option for securing $540 million could be 'clean' property, private lenders say





Republican presidential candidate and former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a Fox News town hall at the Greenville Convention Center in Greenville, South Carolina, February 20, 2024.

Justin Sullivan | Getty Images

Donald Trump is working to avoid two civil penalties totaling nearly $540 million, without having to first pay the entire sums in cash or bonds.

The former president's lawyers say he would suffer “irreparable” harm if he had to fully guarantee his judgments to prevent them from expiring, and that he might even have to quickly sell properties that cannot be redeemed.

They also say Trump can't just post a cash deposit, at least not in his civil business fraud case in New York, where he alone faces $454 million in fines and interest.

“No one, including Jeff Bezos, Elon Musk and Donald Trump, has five hundred million,” Trump lawyer Chris Kise told an appeals court judge last week.

But legal experts say there's another option that Trump's lawyers haven't mentioned in court filings: Trump could offer some of his properties as collateral to potentially borrow what he needs from sources private equity.

There are “many private lenders in the debt and private equity markets that could lend” to Trump, said Eric Talley, a law professor at Columbia University.

“In any case, the loans would probably have to be secured by Trump's properties, but if there is enough equity in some of them, he should be able to get secured credit even in a tight deadline,” Talley said.

In this courtroom sketch, former U.S. President Donald Trump watches as his lawyer Alina Habba presents closing arguments in E.'s second civil trial. Jean Carroll in which Carroll accused Trump of raping her decades ago in Manhattan Federal Court in New York in January. 26, 2024.

Jane Rosenberg | Reuters

The professor noted the irony of Trump using his real estate to fight a lawsuit in which he was found liable for fraudulently inflating the value of his properties for financial gain.

Any loan “involved itself making representations about the value of the property and that's of course what got him into this mess in the first place,” Talley said.

But accurately assessing the value of Trump's assets does not pose a serious obstacle. As Trump's lawyers pointed out during the fraud trial, the institutions that lent him money already conducted their own analyzes of Trump's finances and did not rely solely on the allegations at issue in his statements financial.

A more important factor may be whether Trump's real estate assets are already mortgaged, said law professor John Coffee.

“It should offer clean real estate that doesn’t already secure something that another bank has a lien on,” Coffee said.

“Does he own this property? I can't tell you.”

What Trump has

As of late January, the Trump Organization had 415 entities, according to Barbara Jones, a retired federal judge overseeing the company's finances.

Of these, Jones identified 70 operating entities that generate revenue. This includes long-term leases of buildings such as 40 Wall Street, commercial offices on 13 floors of the 58-story Trump Tower, as well as the Trump National Doral Miami complex.

A view leading into Trump National Doral in Miami, Florida on April 3, 2018.

Michele Eve Sandberg | AFP | Getty Images

In New York, the value of Trump's real estate is $690 million, according to a September 2023 estimate from Forbes. Some of the most prominent Trump-named buildings in the city are largely owned by other entities.

New York Attorney General Letitia James, who brought the fraud case, said she would seize Trump's real estate assets if he could not pay his civil penalty.

“There's absolutely no reason for the New York attorney general to be nice and nice to him if he doesn't post bail,” Coffee said.

Trump said in a deposition last year that he had “well over $400 million in cash.” But his lawyers argued last week that if Trump were forced to obtain the full $454 million penalty, “the properties would likely have to be sold to raise capital in urgent circumstances.”

They instead offered to post $100 million bail, but New York Court of Appeals Judge Anil Singh rejected the proposal.

Unless a full appeals court overturns Singh's decision, Trump has until March 25 to file a cash or bond “pledge” covering the entire sanction to prevent it from takes effect during his appeal.

Trump also asked a federal judge to delay another fast-approaching deadline to pay an $83.3 million fine in E's civil defamation case. John Carroll.

Carroll's lawyers argued that Trump's request “boils down to nothing more than 'trust me.'”

Trump's next move

If Trump tries to sell assets to meet his commitment, he won't have much time to do so.

He would have to hire a broker to market his properties, and any deal would have to be completed to free up the cash needed for a bond, said Neil Pedersen, owner of the New York-based bond agency Pedersen & Sons.

“Opportunistic buyers could also approach it,” Pedersen noted.

So far, Trump has given no indication that he is moving in that direction.

“No sale is planned or contemplated,” Kise told CNBC in an email before Singh's decision. “So no evaluators engaged, no steps taken, etc.”

The Trump Tower on 5th Avenue, photographed in the Manhattan neighborhood of New York, on April 18, 2019.

Caitlin Ochs | Reuters

After Singh ordered Trump to pay the fine in full, Kise and Trump's other lawyers did not respond to questions about whether they were now preparing to sell any properties.

Coffee said Trump “very likely could” get a loan to help him fulfill his pledge. That's partly because Singh temporarily suspended another penalty that would prevent Trump from applying for loans from lenders registered in New York.

Plus, Coffee said, Trump is well known in New York financial circles, so he's “not going into a deal with outsiders.”

“The real problem is: can he give the banks enough guarantees to keep them satisfied?”

Talley agreed. “There is a lot of 'dry powder', not only from the banks, but also from the non-bank sector,” he said.

