Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacts with a BJP worker, who missed meeting newborn twins to welcome him at the airport





A Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) worker in Tamil Nadu chose to welcome Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Chennai airport before meeting his newborn twins. The worker, Aswanth Pijai, became a father of twins on Monday but prioritized his duty to receive the Prime Minister. His gesture earned him appreciation not only from the general public but also from Prime Minister Modi.

In a heartwarming social media post, Prime Minister Modi congratulated the young worker, highlighting the devotion and dedication of the BJP's karyakartas (workers). He described the interaction with Pijai as very special and expressed his blessings for the newborns and his family. At the Chennai airport, one of our Karyakartas, Shri Aswanth Pijai Ji was there to welcome me. He told me his wife had just given birth to twins but he hadn't met them yet. I told him that he should not have come here and also conveyed my blessings to him and his family, PM Modi wrote on X. He went on to say that it was encouraging to see that our party had dedicated and committed Karyakartas. It is moving to witness the love and dedication of our karyakartas, he continued. A very special interaction! At the Chennai airport, one of our Karyakartas, Shri Aswanth Pijai Ji was there to welcome me. He told me his wife had just given birth to twins but he hadn't met them yet. I told him that he should not have come here and also conveyed my blessing to him. pic.twitter.com/4Oywc2cSPE Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 4, 2024 In another video shared by user X, the conversation between PM Modi and Pijai captures an emotional moment. Pijai informs the Prime Minister about the birth of his twins. The Prime Minister congratulates him and expresses his concern for the well-being of the babies. Pijai mentions that he came to meet the Prime Minister without seeing the babies yet. The Prime Minister responds with playful reprimands saying: You shouldn't do that. Prime Minister Modi's trip to Tamil Nadu included a visit to a nuclear power plant at Kalpakkam, where the core loading of the country's indigenous prototype fast breeder reactor (PFBR) took place. National Security Advisor Ajit Doval accompanied Prime Minister Modi on the visit. The Prime Minister's visit is also significant as the BJP currently lacks a major alliance partner in a state where the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and the All India Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) dominate the political landscape. The AIADMK, which was earlier an ally and member of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance, broke away in September. According to a senior BJP leader who spoke to NDTV, the Prime Minister was expected to be briefed on the status of the alliance in the state during his visit. (Edited by : Sudarsanaan Mani )

