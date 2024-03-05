Fabricated statement from Xi Jinping, as if China would protect Russia in a military conflict with NATO





February 29 and March 1, 2024, Georgian and Russian-language Facebook users (1, 2) reported that Chinese President Xi Jinping said that China and Russia are partners and friends and that in the event that, under the influence of the United States, NATO triggers a conflict with Russia, China will use the military resources at its disposal to protect Russia. According to Jinping, this right is guaranteed by Article 50 of BRICS, which involves the protection of the organization's member countries. The Chinese president's statement is fabricated and cannot be found in official sources. Additionally, BRICS is not a NATO-like organization and does not have a clause requiring military support from member states in times of conflict. A similar statement made by Xi Jinping cannot be found in open sources, including English, Russian and Chinese. Furthermore, BRICS does not have a clause on collective defense. BRICS are an informal group bandit's not to have a specific status/charter and predetermined finances to cover the costs of its activities. The organization also does not have a permanent secretariat or office and meetings take place in member countries on a rotating basis. base. Considering all this, it is easy to determine that BRICS does not have Article 50, which allows countries to protect other member countries from military aggression. Several summits of the organization were dedicated to the theme of security, where attention focused on the fight against terrorism, cybersecurity, conflicts in the world and the need to stop them, and strengthen cooperation of UN member states. to solve these problems, but none of them included a clause that, similar to NATO's Article IV, would ensure that BRICS members would provide each other with military assistance during a conflict. BRICS is an organization whose members currently include Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa. Its name was created from the acronym of the names of the member countries and was originally used in a 2001 scientific study by economist Jim O'Neill, who believed that these countries would become the main drivers of the global economy by 2050. It should be noted that BRICS is not a formal organization like the United Nations, the World Bank or others. Its construction process begin in 2006, with informal meetings, and since 2009, an annual summit takes place formally, where the country's leaders discuss various issues. The organization's cooperation includes three main pillars: 1. Political and security cooperation; 2. Financial and economic cooperation; 3. Cultural cooperation. Following the agreements reached during the summits, the “New Development Bank” was established in 2014, the main objective of which is to mobilize resources for infrastructure and sustainable development projects of BRICS members and other developing countries. In August In 2023, BRICS officially invited Argentina, Saudi Arabia, Iran, the United Arab Emirates, Egypt and Ethiopia to join the organization. According to some reports, they will become full members in 2024. However, after this event, the Argentine government changed and denied join BRICS. About sources Facebook user Nona Sharabidze regularly spreads fake news and Kremlin stories with anti-Western content. “Myth Detector” has been repeated many times demystified disinformation amplified by Sharabidze in the past. The article was written as part of Facebook's fact-checking.program. You can learn more about the restrictions Facebook may impose based on this article via thislink. You can find information on how to appeal or change our rating through thislink. Read the detailed instructions for editing the item.

