All participating states and why Donald Trump could (almost) defeat Nikki Haley in the Republican vote

Former President Donald Trump will likely take a giant step toward winning the GOP nomination on Super Tuesday, when 15 states hold their GOP primaries, putting him ahead of his latest challenger, the former governor of Carolina South, Nikki Haley.

Former US President and 2024 presidential candidate Donald Trump speaks at a 'Get Out the Vote' rally… [+] in Conway, South Carolina on February 10, 2024. (Photo by Julia Nikhinson / AFP) (Photo by JULIA NIKHINSON/AFP via Getty Images)

More than 850 delegates, or about 70% of the 1,215 needed to secure a majority and clinch the GOP nomination, will be at stake Tuesday.

Trump's path to the nomination appears almost certain as he leads Haley in polls in several major Super Tuesday states, including Texas and California, where he has leads of 64 and 54 points, respectively, according to polling averages FiveThirtyEights.

None of the Super Tuesday states award delegates on an outright winner basis, so it is unclear how much Trump will win that day, although he enters the straight primary day with 273 delegates, compared to Haley's 43.

Trump's campaign predicts he could win the nomination as early as March 12 (when Georgia, Washington, Mississippi and Hawaii hold their primaries), based on calculations combining polling results in upcoming primary states and the availability of delegates.

Which states hold primaries on Super Tuesday?

Alabama, Alaska, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Maine, Massachusetts, Minnesota, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Vermont and Virginia will hold its Republican primaries on Tuesday. The same states, except Alaska and besides Iowa and American Samoa, will hold their Democratic primaries on the same day.

2,429. That's the total number of GOP delegates.

Haley, who has vowed to stay in the race at least until Super Tuesday, will likely face renewed pressure to drop out of the race after the contests. Haley won her first primary, in Washington, D.C., on Sunday with 63 percent of the vote, securing all 19 delegates. Trump won all other primaries and caucuses in Iowa, New Hampshire, Nevada, Virgin Islands, South Carolina, Michigan, Idaho, Missouri and North Dakota.

Trump and President Joe Biden appear headed for an unprecedented rematch and close race, as polls currently show Trump leading Biden by less than three points, according to the Real Clear Politics polling average. The Republican Party has largely rallied around Trump, despite his multiple pending criminal and civil cases, and polls have shown for months that it would defy history if Trump lost the nomination, given his double-digit lead in the polls for months.

Biden has secured all 206 delegates in the four Democratic primaries held so far in New Hampshire, South Carolina, Nevada and Michigan. Rep. Dean Phillips (D-Minn.) and author Marianne Williamson continue their long-shot primary bids, despite winning no delegates. Williamson suspended his campaign last week after defeating Phillips in the Michigan primary on Tuesday. The Democratic candidate must win 1,968 delegates out of a total of 3,934 delegates available to secure the nomination.

