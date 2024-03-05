Mark Cuban says he will vote for Joe Biden over Donald Trump





Entrepreneur Mark Cuban says he will vote for Joe Biden rather than Donald Trump, going so far as to say that he would support the current president against his likely challenger, even if “he was given the last rites”.

Cuban's comments quickly gained momentum on social media, and he added more clarity Tuesday, when he told Axios that he considered Trump “a snake oil salesman.”

“You will be told that its snake oil will cure all your ills. The other will show you the details of his policies through charts, graphs and statements,” Cuban told Axios.

Via email, Cuban told Deadline that even though he supports Biden over Trump, that doesn't mean he will attend fundraisers or donate to the campaign. “I never did,” he wrote.

Cuban, the former majority owner of the Dallas Mavericks, plans to leave ABC's Shark Tank after its 16th season. He supported Biden in the 2020 election. He told Bloomberg on Monday, after attending a White House event on drug pricing: “If they had their last vigil, and it was him versus Trump , and he was given the last rites, I would still vote for Joe Biden. » He also said he voted for Nikki Haley in the Texas primary.

Cuban's comments come as media reports focus on Biden's age as a top concern for voters, while the president's supporters complain that many of Trump's extreme statements receive relatively little coverage. Among other things, Trump said he would encourage Russia “to do whatever it wants” to any NATO country that has fallen behind in its defense spending.

Elon Musk, owner of years of obscurity, I would still vote for him. – Mark Cuban.

But Cuban responded: “While I have your attention.” I wanted to say thank you! Your consultants for @tesla today tracked the use of @costplusdrugs to save the company money. I truly appreciate it. (And my limit is 300 years of darkness).” The Cuban company Cost Plus Drugs strives to offer consumers drugs at lower prices.

Cuban himself was asked if he would consider running for president in 2024, but he also told Axios last year that he would never consider running for elected office.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://deadline.com/2024/03/mark-cuban-biden-trump-2024-1235846095/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos