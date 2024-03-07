Politics
The United States and Turkey begin negotiations to consider improving their relations
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan meets with US Senators Chris Murphy and Jeanne Shaheen in Ankara [GETTY]
The United States and Turkey are expected to begin comprehensive negotiations on Thursday to determine whether the NATO allies can move beyond deep-rooted disagreements over issues including Syria and Ankara's close ties with Russia.
Senior U.S. and Turkish officials are expected to meet at the State Department for several rounds of negotiations on topics covering Syria, Russia's invasion of Ukraine, defense cooperation, energy, fight against terrorism and the war between Israel and Hamas.
These conversations, called the Strategic Mechanism, will set the stage for a meeting on Friday between US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan.
Ties between the United States and Turkey have moved away from a strategic partnership in recent years as disagreements between the two longtime allies have widened.
Turkey's 2019 acquisition of the Russian S-400 defense missile system triggered U.S. sanctions against Ankara and led to its withdrawal from the F-35 stealth fighter jet program. Meanwhile, Turkey remains deeply troubled by US support in its country. northern Syria to Kurdish militias that it considers an extension of the PKK, a militant group that it considers a terrorist organization.
The United States was also upset by Ankara's 20-month delay in approving Sweden's NATO membership, which took place in January. The US Congress has since approved the $20 billion sale of F-16 fighter jets to Turkey, long sought by the Turkish government.
Since then, U.S. officials have begun expressing both sides' desire for deeper conversations in areas where the two sides can cooperate.
“This is probably going to be the most important and positive strategic mechanism that we've had in years,” a senior U.S. official said of the upcoming conversations.
In late January, U.S. senators from President Joe Biden's Democratic Party, Jeanne Shaheen and Chris Murphy, visited Turkey and met with Erdogan. Murphy then said there was now “significant momentum” in bilateral relations.
In an interview with Reuters, Shaheen described their visit as “pretty positive in terms of the potential for restoring U.S.-Turkey relations in the future.”
Difficult conversations
However, there is no illusion that this two-day visit will resolve any long-standing tensions between the two allies and difficult discussions are expected.
The toughest discussions are likely to focus on the path forward in Syria and Ankara's close economic ties with Russia, which Washington says have helped the Kremlin circumvent some U.S. sanctions against Moscow.
Shaheen said he discussed Ankara's relations with Moscow with Erdogan, saying it was not in Turkey's interests for Russian President Vladimir Putin “to feel that he can take control of the country from his choice,” an apparent reference to his invasion of Ukraine.
“The potential for collaboration between the United States and Turkey is much greater than that of collaboration between Turkey and Russia,” Shaheen said.
Ankara opposes Western sanctions against Moscow, although it has criticized Russia's invasion of Ukraine. It managed to maintain close ties with Moscow and kyiv throughout the conflict.
He held the first talks between the sides and helped negotiate a deal for grain shipments from Ukraine.
Meanwhile, its trade with Moscow boomed before a December U.S. executive order complicated some Turkish payments for Russian oil as well as Russian payments for a wide range of Turkish exports.
Senior U.S. officials have repeatedly visited Turkey to warn Turkish businesses about the risk of running afoul of U.S. sanctions.
“I think we're seeing much better cooperation there,” U.S. Ambassador to Turkey Jeff Flake said in the same interview.
In Syria, any breakthrough will likely remain elusive after years of disagreement.
Washington's Syria policy is focused on combating Islamic State remnants and training partner forces.
Led by the Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) and including Arab fighters, the Syrian Democratic Forces militia has been a major partner in the U.S.-led coalition against the Islamic State over the past decade.
Turkey wants the United States to stop supporting Kurdish militias.
“Obviously we see things differently in some ways, but … our interests align when it comes to defeating ISIS,” Flake said. “We're trying to build on areas where we have a collective interest despite some of the differences we have there.”
