The meeting between Donald Trump and Elon Musk suggests that they could get closer





Are former President Donald Trump and Tesla CEO Elon Musk patching things up? The two men met, along with some wealthy Republican donors, in Palm Beach, Florida, over the weekend, according to a New York Times report based on three sources briefed on the meeting. (NBC News has not confirmed the meeting, and neither Trump nor Musk responded to The Times' request for comment.) The reported meeting sparked buzz around a rekindling of Trump-Musk relations, as Trump rushes to get money while he is hemorrhaging. money for legal fees and is preparing to pay hundreds of millions of dollars in legal penalties.

In response to the buzz generated by the report, Musk said on his X site on Wednesday that he would not donate money to either candidate for the presidency of the United States. This statement, however, leaves him open to helping Trump with less direct contributions. And it's a plausible scenario. Trump and Musk have had differences in the past, but in recent years their interests have converged. That's reason enough to keep an eye on their relationship.

Circumstances changed for both men and created what could be a greater convergence of interests.

When Trump was president, he and Musk clashed several times. Musk left Trump's White House business councils after Trump withdrew from the Paris climate accord, and Musk tweeted his condemnation of Trump's decision. In 2022, Musk said Trump had become too old for the presidency and should hang up his hat and sail into the sunset. Trump responded by calling Musk a bull artist and claimed that when he was president, Musk was a complacent businessman desperate for government handouts. I could have said, get on your knees and beg, and he would have done it, Trump said on Truth Social at the time.

But circumstances have changed for both men and created what could be a greater convergence of interests. In particular, Trump's financial challenges have become disastrous. Biden leads him in the fundraising race, largely because an extraordinary proportion of donations to Trump are earmarked for his many legal battles. Trump must also personally pay hundreds of millions of dollars for his New York state business fraud case, and must pay more than $80 million to writer E. Jean Carroll for defaming her. While Trump once falsely boasted that his wealth sheltered him from special interests and donors, he now patronizes ultra-wealthy mega-donors out of desperation.

Musk, as one of the richest men in the world, could help Trump solve his problems. And there's reason to think that might be a temptation for him. Musk was, like many businessmen, broadly nonpartisan and open to working with both parties, particularly because his companies, Tesla and SpaceX, often relied on government grants and contracts. But in recent years, Musk has shifted sharply to the right. He aligned himself with the MAGA philosophy, said he voted for his first Republican in Congress, and became a right-wing culture warrior on X, after buying it in 2022. One of the first measures Musk's high-profile news when he changed the platform's policy was to reinstate Trump's account. Musk also expressed interest in Florida Governor Ron DeSantis ahead of the presidential primaries, sharply criticized Biden's policies and said he would not vote for Biden. He may also simply want to protect himself by rebuilding trust with a man who could become president again and whose governing style is often shaped by personal grudges.

Musk also has his own vulnerabilities that could push him closer to Trump. Musk's purchase of Tesla's stock valuation has fallen nearly 60% from its peak, and union victories in the auto industry are prompting union organizers to focus on Tesla factories. Musk, a staunch anti-unionist, surely knows that the legal labor environment will be much more hostile under the Trump administration. He was also furious with Biden when Biden's FCC refused to reinstate Space X's colossal federal subsidies.

Even if Musk doesn't want to contribute directly to Trump, he still has the ability to anonymously funnel gigantic sums of money to pro-Trump PACs. This would be a further game-changer in the 2024 race. Musk could also leverage X himself, or his influence on the platform, to support Trump.

Just because it’s possible doesn’t mean it will happen; Musk has never been a major political donor, and he may continue down that path. But he has also become a more outspoken political actor in recent years. And there is no shortage of reasons to think that Trump and Musk would want to work together. Which is not comforting. Their combined resources as powerful reactionary figures should not be underestimated.

