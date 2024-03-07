Feels like visiting heaven on Earth, says PM Narendra Modi in Srinagar





Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is in Srinagar for the first time since the abrogation of Article 370 in August 2019, on Thursday (March 7) described his visit to the valley as “coming to heaven on earth”. Addressing the 'Viksit Bharat Viksit Jammu Kashmir' program at the Bakshi Stadium in Srinagar, Prime Minister Modi said, “This is the new Jammu and Kashmir that we have all been waiting for for many decades.” This is the new Kashmir for which Dr Shyama Prasad Mukherjee sacrificed his life.” Modi said the path to building Kashmir was through opportunities in the tourism sector, empowerment of farmers and leadership of the youth of the valley. “Every time I came here after 2014, I always said that I made all this effort to win your hearts and I see that I succeeded in winning your hearts. I will continue to make great efforts. It is Modi's guarantee.” he said. In J&K, Modi unveils projects worth over $772.9 million At the Bakshi Stadium, Modi unveiled several development projects worth over $772.9 million (Rs 6,400 crore). “Today I had the opportunity to inaugurate several tourism related development projects…The power of development, tourism opportunities, farmer empowerment and youth leadership of Jammu and Kashmir,” Modi said. #WATCH | Srinagar, J&K: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, “Now my next mission is ‘Thank You India’. People should come to J&K and organize their weddings… The world saw how the G20 was organized in J&K. There was a time when people used to say: who will go to J&K for tourism? Today, pic.twitter.com/BKeVtUEWG2 ANI (@ANI) March 7, 2024 “The path towards building a developed Jammu and Kashmir will emerge from here. J&K is not just a region, it is India's front. Viksit J&K is the priority of Viksit Bharat,” a added the Prime Minister. “Today, 6 projects have been dedicated to the country under the Swadesh Darshan programme. Apart from this, the next phase of 'Swadesh Darshan' program has also been launched. Under this program also, around 30 projects have been launched for Jammu and Kashmir. and in other places in the country,” he said. #WATCH | J&K: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, “I am told that one lakh people from 285 blocks have joined us virtually. I would like to thank the people of Jammu and Kashmir. This is the new J&K we have been waiting for for decades. is this new J&K for which Dr Syama pic.twitter.com/j6n7GUQQ3J ANI (@ANI) March 7, 2024 He highlighted that tourism in Jammu and Kashmir was breaking all records. “In 2023, more than 20 million tourists have come here…Now big celebrities from all over the world are also coming to J&K,” the Prime Minister said. Security strengthened ahead of Prime Minister's visit Strict security measures were in place ahead of Modi's visit to the valley. According to a report by news agency ANI, Srinagar has been declared a 'temporary red zone' for the operation of drones and quadcopters, as per the provisions of Rule 24(2) of the Drone Rules, 2021, with effect immediate. The police said that all unauthorized drone operations in the red zone are liable to be punished in accordance with the relevant provisions of the drone rules. (With contribution from agencies)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wionews.com/india-news/a-feeling-of-coming-to-heaven-on-earth-modi-in-kashmir-for-first-time-since-revocation-of-article-370-697555

