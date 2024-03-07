Trump is the last Republican to enter the 2024 primaries. Here's how he did it





COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) Eight years after Donald Trump outlasted a crowded field of Republican presidential candidates with his pugilistic and sometimes vulgar style, the former reality TV star has done it again.

The former president is now the last major GOP candidate standing and is poised to be the party's nominee for a third time, outlasting all other hopefuls now that Nikki Haley withdrew on Wednesday.

Trump bulldozed more than a dozen challengers, many of them high-profile, by refusing to appear with them at debates and attacking the strongest among them on his own social media site and at major gatherings where he spoke continuously for hours. Trump retained the support of many Republican voters in early states who viewed him as an incumbent president, believing he was wrongly denied the White House four years ago based on false theories of voter fraud and that he had been unfairly targeted by federal and state prosecutors.

Other voters skeptical of his personal conduct or legal risks supported his policy ideas and believed he would be best positioned to defeat Democratic President Joe Biden in November. Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell, a fierce and longtime critic of Trump's personal conduct, backed him up on Wednesday.

A portion of them decided they wanted him to finish the job he started in 2016, said Roy Bailey, a Texas-based donor who supported Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis in the race for the White House in 2024. A slice of them is a base that has never left. A portion of them are people who have come back to him in the wake of the Biden administration's weaponization against him because they simply know it's wrong, he said. And that shows how resilient and popular he is.

Trump finished the first Iowa caucus with a 30 percentage point victory, setting a Republican record for the state without an incumbent in the race. Second-place DeSantis, long considered Trump's most formidable challenger, fizzled as voters rallied behind Trump while DeSantis' campaign and its allies repeatedly reshuffled their strategy and leadership.

Before Haley stepped down, a long list of Republicans had already suspended their campaigns. Among them: South Carolina Senator Tim Scott, entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy, former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie and former Vice President Mike Pence. Scott and Ramaswamy supported Trump and began appearing on his behalf at campaign events.

By the time of the second contest of the year, the New Hampshire primary in January, only Haley remained. Trump then defeated her in New Hampshire and then in her home state of South Carolina. Then Trump swept all but one state on Super Tuesday, the biggest primary day of the year.

Haley defeated Trump in the District of Columbia, according to results announced Sunday, and in Vermont on Tuesday, becoming the first woman to win a Republican primary.

Unlike 2016, where Trump's path to the nomination seemed improbable as he challenged more experienced politicians, this time around it began to seem inevitable long before the votes were cast.

When he launched his last campaign, Trump was taking responsibility for the party's disappointing performance in the 2022 midterm elections and facing new controversy for having dinner with a white nationalist. The FBI had searched his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida, where he launched his campaign, for classified documents that he had refused to return to the National Archives.

But his prospects have only improved despite a series of legal problems, including four criminal cases in which he faces 91 counts, a civil complaint and a subsequent defamation case in which a jury found him found responsible for sexual abuse, and a $355 million fraud verdict against his son. businesses.

Many voters echoed Trump's repeated claims that he was being targeted in court by his political enemies. His rivals for the nomination found themselves defending Trump against the accusations against him, not wanting to attract the wrath of his enthusiastic supporters.

Scot Stebbins Sr. waited in the cold in his town of Laconia, New Hampshire, to see the man he called the greatest president we've ever had since Abraham Lincoln.

He is for the people. He is not redeemed by all the other corrupt government officials. And he has done nothing but good for our nation, said Stebbins Sr. Stebbins said he is not worried at all about Trump's legal affairs because they are probably all made up and it is a hunt for witches.

Trump delivered his speech in his own way. He posted rants and insults on his social network. He held large rallies at which he made jokes, vilified his rivals and enemies, read lyrics from a dark song, The Snake, to warn against immigration, and listed the nation's ills. while playing an instrumental song that supporters of the QAnon conspiracy theory have claimed as their anthem.

His most die-hard fans and supporters couldn't get enough.

Trump drew large crowds while campaigning in Iowa, New Hampshire, South Carolina and other states. He appeared before cheering crowds wearing hats, buttons, socks and other items bearing his face, as well as T-shirts with his mugshot when he surrendered on charges of illegally planning to overturn the 2020 elections in Georgia. . Hundreds of participants are often turned away due to capacity issues.

Not only did his Republican rivals fail to match that level of enthusiasm, but they appeared to follow the pattern of 2016, when other candidates refrained from responding to his attacks or confronting him directly until until it's too late.

With Trump appearing to be on track to become the Republican nominee and the same for Biden on the Democratic side, it appears the nation is headed for a rematch from 2020.

That election, and Trump's refusal to accept his loss, led to the January 6, 2021 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol by his supporters and ultimately to state and federal charges against Trump for trying to overturn the results.

This race rather than a forward-looking vision has been the driving force behind his 2024 campaign.

As Trump won over voters in early primary states, he mixed his speeches and lies about fraud in 2020, framed his legal troubles as a political plot to interfere with the November vote, and promised reprisals. He describes those imprisoned for their role in the insurrection as hostages.

Trump advanced through the primaries, but he presents significant political vulnerabilities in a general election.

According to a December survey by the Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research, about 58% of Americans would be very or somewhat dissatisfied with Trump's victory in the Republican nomination. The poll found a similar proportion of dissatisfaction (56%) with Biden's victory in the Democratic nomination.

Trump could spend weeks or months in a courtroom fighting criminal charges that could land him in prison, an unprecedented scenario in American history. His first trial in New York for trying to silence a porn actress' affair allegations begins March 25.

But his message has been widely embraced by many Republican voters, at least those who have participated in the party's primaries so far.

