Xi Jinping urges military to improve strategic capabilities





President of the People's Republic of China Xi Jinping on Thursday urged the armed forces to forge a stronger sense of duty, deepen reforms and promote innovation, so as to comprehensively improve strategic capabilities in emerging areas . Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, attended the plenary meeting of the delegation of the People's Liberation Army and the People's Armed Police during the second session of the 14th Congress . National People's Congress or national legislature of China. The President said that strategic capabilities in emerging areas constitute an important part of national strategies and are of great importance to building a great country and advancing national renaissance on all fronts through modernization of the China. Six military lawmakers spoke at the meeting on topics ranging from cyberspace defense capabilities and the application of artificial intelligence to the development and use of unmanned combat capabilities. President Xi said China's drive to accelerate the development of high-quality new productive energy has provided rare opportunities for the development of strategic capabilities in emerging areas. He called for these productive forces and enhanced combat capabilities to be effectively integrated and mutually reinforcing. Head of State Xi called for coordination of maritime military preparedness, protection of maritime rights and interests, and development of the maritime economy. He called for optimizing aerospace preparedness to promote the development of China's aerospace system and building a cyberspace defense system to improve the ability to safeguard national cybersecurity. Xi stressed that it is necessary to intensify independent and original innovation, foster the growth engines of new high-quality productive forces and renewed combat capabilities. He stressed the need to emphasize the reform of new areas as a priority to comprehensively deepen reform, and called for an innovation ecosystem characterized by autonomy, openness, integration and vitality. . It is necessary to deepen the structural reform of defense-related science and technology industries by accelerating the provision of new quality combat capabilities, Xi said. He also called for measures to create innovation chains, industrial chains and value chains suitable for the development of new fields, as well as innovate and explore the development and use of new types of forces. of fight.

