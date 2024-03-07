Donald Trump reveals counterprogramming for Biden's SOTU speech





Former President Donald Trump plans to livestream his criticism of Democratic President Joe Biden's State of the Union address on Thursday.

Trump, the presumptive Republican presidential nominee after former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley left the GOP race on Wednesday, took to social media hours later to reveal his plans for Biden's speech.

Context

Trump is headed for a rematch with Biden in November after both presidential candidates nearly swept their party's primaries on Super Tuesday. Haley's defeat by Trump in 14 of 15 states on Tuesday, with the former president losing only in Vermont, brings his campaign closer to the 1,215 delegates needed to secure the GOP nomination.

Biden, who won all 15 states holding Democratic elections, became the first incumbent president in decades to lose a primary race when he was defeated in the U.S. territory of American Samoa.

What we know

Biden is expected to deliver the State of the Union before a joint session of Congress at the U.S. Capitol on Thursday at 9 p.m. Trump said he plans to offer a live analysis of the speech.

“I am pleased to inform you that tomorrow evening we will be streaming live, piece by piece, the State of the Union address of the crooked Joe Biden,” Trump wrote in a message on his Truth Social platform. “I will, in prompt response, correct any inaccurate statements, particularly regarding the border and its militarization of the DOJ, FBI, Attorneys General and District Attorneys, to go after his political opponent, ME (something which has never been done before in this field). “Country!). We've done it once before with huge success – breaking all records. It’s important that the country gets the TRUTH!”

Trump campaign spokesman Steven Cheung told Newsweek that the former president plans to go live on Truth Social.

Last year, the MAGA leader also livestreamed a detailed review of his Democratic rival's speech.

Former President Donald Trump, left, speaks at an event in Palm Beach, Florida, on Tuesday. President Joe Biden, right, is pictured Tuesday during a meeting with his Competition Council at the White House in… Former President Donald Trump, left, speaks Tuesday at an event in Palm Beach, Florida. President Joe Biden, right, is shown Tuesday during a meeting with his Competition Council at the White House in Washington, DC. Trump said Wednesday he would air his own show at the same time as Biden's State of the Union address. More photos by Nathan Howard/Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Newsweek reached out to Biden's representatives by email Wednesday evening for comment.

Views

In a series of posts on X, formerly Twitter, Biden discussed his upcoming speech and urged Americans to tune in.

“The State of the Union is not just a speech, it is my report to you, the American people,” the president said in one of the X messages on Wednesday evening. “You hired me to do the job, build an economy that works for workers and improves the lives of families. Tomorrow, I will update you on our progress and chart a path forward.”

Shortly after announcing his State of the Union counterprogramming plans on Truth Social, Trump demanded in another message that Biden face him on the debate stage.

“It is important, for the sake of our country, that Joe Biden and I debate issues that are so vital to America and the American people,” Trump said. “Therefore, I call for debates, ANYTIME, ANYWHERE, ANYWHERE! The debates may be run by the corrupt DNC, or by its subsidiary, the Commission on Presidential Debates (CPD). I look forward to receiving an answer. Thank you for your attention to this question!”

And after?

The State of the Union, which begins Thursday at 9 p.m. EST, will air live on all major networks. The annual address will also be streamed online by the White House.

Trump's live analysis will be broadcast live on Truth Social at the same time.

Updated 3/6/24, 5:50 p.m. ET: This article has been updated to include more information.

Uncommon knowledge

