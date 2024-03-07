Jokowi praises SOEs and Erick: Thank God it had a real impact on Ultramicro and MSMEs





REPUBLIKA.CO.ID, JAKARTA — Minister of State-Owned Enterprises (BUMN) Erick Thohir is grateful that ultramicro holding company BUMN's commitment to supporting ultramicro players and micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) has been appreciated by many parties . More recently, President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) revealed the important role of the holding company consisting of PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (BRI), PT Pegadaian and PT Permodalan Nasional Madani (PNM) in Indonesia's ultramicro enterprises and MSMEs. “Al Hamdulillah“Earlier, Mr. President admitted that he is happy with the presence of ultramicro holding because it really has a real impact on ultramicro players and MSMEs,” Erick said while accompanying Jokowi to the event. BIS Microfinance Outlook 2024 in Jakarta, Thursday (7/3/2024). Erick said the existence of the ultramicro holding company which was established on September 13, 2021 was an effort by the Ministry of State-Owned Enterprises to unite the ecosystem between BRI, Pegadaian and PNM to increase the competitiveness of MSMEs. Erick said SOEs and MSMEs must continue to collaborate to increase national economic growth. “With the number of MSMEs reaching 65 million, their contribution to the Indonesian economy is no joke contributing 61 percent of GDP, and 97 percent of labor absorption comes from MSMEs “, said Erick. Erick emphasized that Ultramicro Holding will not stop serving ultramicro economic players and MSMEs. This is in line with Jokowi's commitment to supporting ultra-micro businesses and MSMEs. Erick said the number of customers and credit transactions for ultramicro holding companies has continued to experience significant growth over the past few years. Erick said that the ultramicro holding currently serves around 8.2 ultramicro customers with credits of up to IDR 10 million and 16 million business credit (KUR) customers with credits of up to IDR 500 million. “The biggest increase, as the President said earlier, is in PNM Mekaar customers compared to 2015, when there were only 400,000 customers, now it reaches 15.2 million customers” , Erick continued. Erick said that the amount of PNM Mekaar's credit distribution from IDR 800 billion in 2015 to IDR 244 trillion in 2024 was an impetus for state-owned enterprises to continue this program. Erick asked UltraMicro Holding not to be satisfied with this achievement. Erick aims for the number of PNM Mekaar customers to continue to increase to 20 million customers. Not only in terms of the number of customers, Erick also encourages the optimization of support so that customers can move up in class and be able to enter the international market. “Bismillah, I hope that with this positive trend, we hope to bring one million ultramicro business players to the micro segment every year,” said Erick.

