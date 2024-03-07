Prime Minister Modi in Srinagar today amid tight security, his first visit to Kashmir since the move of Article 370

In his first visit to the Valley since the abrogation of Article 370, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will arrive in Srinagar on Thursday to attend several programmes.

The Prime Minister will land at the Srinagar Technical Airport around noon. From there, he will board the helicopter to Badami Bagh cantonment and head towards the headquarters of the 15th Corps of the Indian Army. His cavalcade will take the city roads and reach Bakshi Stadium, where the program will take place.

Taking to microblogging site X (formerly Twitter), PM Modi wrote: I will be in Srinagar tomorrow, March 7, to participate in the Viksit Bharat Viksit Jammu Kashmir program. Various development works will also be dedicated to the nation. Among them, there are works worth over Rs. 4,000.5,000 crore intended to boost the agro-economy. Various works related to tourism will also be dedicated to the nation.

Meanwhile, ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modis' visit, Srinagar city has been declared a temporary red zone for operating drones and quadcopters.

Srinagar city has been declared a temporary red zone for the operation of drones and quadcopters, as per the provisions of Rule 24 (2) of the Drone Rules, 2021 with immediate effect, the Jammu and Kashmir Police has issued. Cashmere on X.

He said all unauthorized drone operations in the red zone are liable to be penalized in accordance with the relevant provisions of the Drone Rules, 2021.

As responsible citizens, your cooperation is sought in this regard, the police added.

Prime Minister's first visit to Srinagar since 2019

The Prime Minister visited Srinagar in 2019 and also took a boat ride on Dal Lake. The venue of the Prime Minister's public gathering is the iconic Bakshi Stadium and not the Sher-i-Kashmir International Convention Center (SKICC) on the banks of Dal Lake. SKICC hosted Modis events in Srinagar in 2018 and 2019, at indoor venues with heavy security cover and strike calls from separatist groups.

But this time, Prime Minister Modi will deliver an open speech from the Bakshi Stadium which, ironically, has been closed for ceremonies since 2018 due to security concerns, before being renovated and hosting the Independence Day parade in August 2023.

PM Modi held an open rally in Srinagar at Sher-e-Kashmir Cricket Stadium in 2015 as well as in 2014.

Notably, this will be Prime Minister Modi's second visit to Jammu and Kashmir in as many months. Modi had visited the Jammu region last month to inaugurate several development projects. He also addressed a public gathering in the temple town.

Enhanced security

IGP SPG Rajiv Ranjan Bhagat was seen visiting the venue area and its peripheries with a team of Jammu and Kashmir Police.

Multiple checkpoints have been set up, searches are taking place at important locations while a keen eye is being kept on all entry and exit points of the venue and the city, a police source told News18.

He said bomb disposal squad teams were carrying out regular checks around the site and sniffer dogs had also been deployed at some sites to foil any IED attacks.

Mega development plans

During the programme, the Prime Minister will dedicate a holistic agricultural development program of around Rs 5,000 crore to the nation to boost the agro-economy in J&K. He will also dedicate himself to the nation and launch several projects related to the tourism sector worth over Rs 1,400 crore under the Swadesh Darshan and PRASHAD (Pilgrimage Rejuvenation And Spiritual, Heritage Augmentation Drive) program, including the Hazratbal Sanctuary Integrated Development Project, Srinagar. .

The Prime Minister will also launch the Dekho Apna Desh Peoples Choice Tourist Destination Survey and Chalo India Global Diaspora Campaign. He will also announce the tourism destinations selected under the Challenge-Based Destination Development (CBDD) program.

Besides, Modi will distribute appointment orders to around 1,000 new recruits of the Jammu and Kashmir government and will also interact with beneficiaries of various government schemes including women achievers, lakhpati didis, farmers, entrepreneurs, etc. .

Prime Minister Modi will dedicate the Holistic Agriculture Development Program (HADP) to the nation. HADP is an integrated program encompassing all activities in the three main areas of agro-economy, namely horticulture, agriculture and livestock in Jammu and Kashmir.

The program is expected to enable around 2.5 lakh farmers to develop their skills through the dedicated Daksh Kisan portal. Under the program, around 2,000 Kisan Khidmat Ghars will be established and strong value chains will be established for the welfare of the farming community.

Hazratbal Shrine Project

The projects that the Prime Minister will dedicate to the nation include the integrated development of Hazratbal Shrine in Srinagar.

With an aim to create world-class infrastructure and amenities for pilgrims and tourists visiting Hazratbal Shrine, Hazratbal Shrine Integrated Development Project has been executed. Key elements of the project include site development of the entire area, including construction of the sanctuary boundary wall; illumination of the Hazratbal shrines district; improvement of Devri ghats and paths around the sanctuary; construction of a Sufi interpretation center; construction of a tourist entertainment center; installation of signage; multi-level parking lot; construction of a public amenities block and a sanctuary entrance gate, among others.