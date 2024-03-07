Liz Truss's massive on-board food and alcohol bill revealed – POLITICO





Her short tenure led to a run on the banks and she resigned after 49 days. Last year it appeared Truss was in dispute with the Cabinet Office after ending up with a bill for 12,000 for costs relating to her stays at Chevening, the official grace and favor residence enjoyed by Foreign Secretaries. Most of the bill was for hospitality, with part of the remainder covering missing items such as bathrobes. A spokesperson for Truss said: “Liz had many responsibilities as Foreign Secretary, but it should be obvious that organizing on-board catering on foreign voyages was not one of them . » Her short tenure led to a run on the banks and she resigned after 49 days | Bianca De Marchi-Pool/Getty Images She was also reported by the Guardian for ignoring civil service advice to host a lunch at an expensive private club owned by a Tory donor, where the final bill for the taxpayer came to 3,000. The data requested by Labor also detailed catering costs for trips by other recent foreign ministers. The in-flight catering bill for Truss' predecessor Dominic Raab during a visit to Indonesia and Brunei in April 2021 came to $6,215. A trip Raab took to Singapore, Vietnam and Cambodia in June 2021 cost the Treasury $7,625 for in-flight catering. And a visit by Truss's successor, James Cleverly, to Japan, South Korea and Singapore cost $14,900 for 14 government officials, almost 4 percent of the total cost of the 384,160 flights.

