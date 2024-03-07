Journalist who exposed Turkey-Israel trade says critical media are afraid to publish his work





An investigative journalist who exposed the scale of ongoing trade between Turkey and Israel amid the Gaza conflict said his reports are often not published by media outlets critical of the government due to Significant self-censorship at play due to some of the more subtle tools used by the government, such as advertising bans. Metin Cihan, who had to leave Turkey because of his reporting and became a powerhouse in investigative journalism through his X account, has raised questions about the apparent absence of his findings in Turkish media outlets that claim to be leaders in critical reporting. Cihan's investigations, which focus on highly sensitive issues such as the suspicious death of 11-year-old Rabia Naz Vatan, the alleged infiltration of the state apparatus by the pro-government Turkish Youth Foundation (TGVA), and Ongoing trade between Turkey and Israel, including Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoan's inner circle, despite the president's anti-Israel rhetoric, has brought him to the forefront of critical journalism in Turkey. I learned it, let me tell you. I found it difficult to understand why some of my news, which had a big impact here, was not covered by the media (especially on news sites that claim to be independent and free). I asked a friend of mine who is responsible for the information. Criticisms of journalistic style – Metin Cihan (@metcihan) March 7, 2024 Despite the importance of these stories, Cihan said on X that he noticed that media outlets deemed critical of the government routinely failed to report on them. In conversations with media professionals, Cihan discovered a worrying trend of self-censorship among news sites that benefit financially from government ads. This financial dependence has led to an environment in which editorial decisions are heavily influenced by the potential impact of publishing content that could result in legal action under Turkey's broader anti-terrorism laws. “A simple phone call can trigger terrorism charges against a journalist, leading many publications to self-censor and avoid topics that could land them in hot water,” Cihan explained in a tweet. The journalist added that the risk of losing state advertising revenue and the immediate dismissal of journalists found responsible for reporting that put the outlet in legal trouble have forced many outlets to adopt a conservative editorial stance. Cihans' reports are ignored not because they lack newsworthy content, but because of the financial and legal risks associated with critical reporting. Rights groups regularly accuse the Turkish government of trying to keep the press under control by imprisoning journalists, eliminating media outlets, overseeing the purchase of media brands by pro-government conglomerates, and using government authorities to regulation to exert financial pressure, especially after President Erdoan survived the failed bankruptcy. coup d'état in July 2016. Cihan's accusations draw attention to a more subtle form of censorship that comes into play due to financial dependence. According to him, this suppresses independent journalism and reduces the spectrum of critical discourse in the country. According to Reporters Without Borders (RSF), 90 percent of national media in Turkey, ranked 165th out of 180 countries in the RSF rankingsWorld Press Freedom Index 2023is owned by pro-government businessmen and follows the official line. Love? Take a second to support Turkish Minute on Patreon!

