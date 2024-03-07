Imagine Elon Musk as Donald Trump's boss





Here's a tantalizing prospect, or terrifying, depending on how you look at it: The world's richest man could back Donald Trump's presidential campaign and use his billions to help Trump get elected.

Elon Musk recently made a pilgrimage to Florida to meet with the former president, according to the New York Times, fueling speculation that the Trumpy, irascible CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, could become far more involved in presidential politics this year than 'he's never done it before.

Musk then tweeted that he would not donate money to either candidate for the presidency of the United States. But Musk is well known for his Trumpian reversals. He exaggerated, overpromised, skirted the facts and lied, Rolling Stone wrote last year in an article listing 13 of Musk's biggest lies. So Musk could back down and side with Trump after all.

Musk, who also owns the social media platform X, certainly considers himself a geopolitical influencer. In 2022, he presented a peace plan for the Russian-Ukrainian war, and he may or may not have spoken with Russian President Vladimir Putin to get his views. At times during the war, Musk made decisions regarding battlefield use of SpaceX's Starlink internet service that influenced military outcomes on the ground.

Musk also has strong opinions on free speech, electric cars, government regulation, immigration and other hot-button political issues, just as Trump does. Musk is a libertarian who appears to be becoming more conservative as he gets older, and he is no fan of President Joe Biden. He called Biden a “wet sock puppet” in 2022 and criticized him on various issues.

Trump, meanwhile, needs the money, so the stars could align for a bromance between Trump and the would-be 21st century overlord.

If Musk supported Trump, tensions could arise over who is really in charge. Musk is no one's No. 2, and if he financed Trump's path to victory, he would probably want to take the lead on the issues he cares about. Money talks, especially in politics, and Musk has about 100 times more money than Trump. And money wins, especially with Trump.

What would Musk want from Trump? If Musk really helped Trump win the presidency, it's not hard to imagine these five demands:

Dismantle the Securities and Exchange Commission. Musk hates the SEC, which punished him for a false 2018 tweet about taking Tesla private and has continued to stay on his grill. Trump hates government regulation as much as Musk. Do.

Entrust AI to Tesla. In the wrong hands, artificial intelligence could eliminate all jobs or allow Elon Musk's competitors to gain an advantage. Only Musk, and perhaps Joe Rogan, can safeguard this revolutionary technology and save humanity. All it will take is pressure from the Justice Department and a few friendly Trump-appointed judges to force divestment from AI at Microsoft and Google and make Tesla the preferred bidder.

Ban Facebook. Close. Them. Down! Close. Them. Down! Also Instagram, YouTube and TikTok. Only X respects the First Amendment by allowing anyone to say anything. Once X becomes the all-in-one app, there won't be any need for other social media platforms anyway.

Stop all immigration. Except from South Africa.

Make sure the space remains non-union. Space Force, the agency created by Trump, would be the enforcer. Much better than letting Biden's unions infiltrate space and end all hopes of colonizing Mars over trivial issues like interplanetary labor conditions.

These are softball demands that closely align with Trump's own views. Three other demands from Musk might be a tougher sell.

Electric car. Musk made most of his fortune from them, but Trump wants electric car supporters to rot in hell. Hmmm. Clumsy. Maybe Trump is convincing. Musk could take him in a bulletproof Tesla Cybertruck, show off beast mode, and even let Trump shoot arrows at the vehicle. Before you know it, a stretched version of the Cybertruck could get the next contract for a presidential limousine.

Climate change. Musk says it's real, Trump says it's a hoax. But Trump would likely change his tune if Musk offered to pay part of his legal fees or court fines.

Social truth. To gain Elon Musk's support in the 2024 presidential campaign, Trump's social network would have to buy X for $44 billion. That may seem like a lot until you think about how much money a savvy self-promoter can make monetizing the American presidency. And it could all start with President Donald J. Trump's limited edition Tesla Cybertruck.

Rick Newman is a senior columnist for Yahoo Finance. Follow him on Twitter at @rickjnewman.

