President Joko Widodo at ASEAN-Australia summit says ASEAN will become a global economic power





Beritasenator.com. President Joko Widodo highlighted the importance of cooperation between ASEAN and Australia in commemorating 50 years of partnership relations during his speech at the plenary session of the ASEAN-Australia Special Summit at the Melbourne Convention and Exhibition Centre, Melbourne, Australia, Wednesday March 6, 2024. President Jokowi said ASEAN and Australia share a common responsibility to maintain stability, peace and prosperity in the region. Also read: The United States uses the Jordanian Air Force to send humanitarian aid to Gaza by airdrop using parachutes. “As the oldest dialogue partner, comprehensive strategic partner and liaison partner with the Pacific region, ASEAN and Australia share a region where stability, peace and prosperity are our common goals and responsibilities,” the president said. President Jokowi said ASEAN is expected to become a global economic power and rank fourth in the world by 2040. With a population of over 650 million, most of whom are young workers with technological literacy high, President Jokowi highlighted the importance of Australia's role. support to maximize this potential. For this reason, President Jokowi encourages strengthening economic cooperation by strengthening economic integration, including through the Australian Southeast Asia Economic Strategy 2040, aimed at encouraging Australian investment in South Asia -East. The President hopes that Australia can open up ASEAN investment opportunities to Australia more widely. Also read: TNI soldiers from Kodim 1623/Karangasem open the road for residents of Bukit Catu hamlet, Selumbung village, Karangasem, Bali “We also need to optimize several collaborations such as the ASEAN-Australia-New Zealand RCEP FTA and the AOIP (ASEAN Outlook on the Indo-Pacific). “I appreciate the presence of Prime Minister Albanese at the AOIP of the “last year in Jakarta and I hope that Australia's commitment to the AIPF, worth $28.1 billion, can be realized soon,” the President said. Additionally, the President also highlighted the importance of Australia's investment and support in ASEAN in combating climate change as well as cooperation in the digital economy. According to the President, Australia's support is essential, particularly in the form of investment, easy access to innovative financing and technology transfer. President Joko Widodo held a photo opportunity with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, Victoria Governor Margaret Gardner AC and other state leaders, after attending a luncheon at the high-level conference or of the special ASEAN-Australia summit. “I also encourage Australian businesspeople to support the development of the ASEAN electric vehicle ecosystem, such as Australian nickel company Nickel Industries which has invested in Morowali, Sulawesi. “Indonesia opposes dark and discriminatory campaigns that use environmental pretexts that are not based on scientific evidence,” the president said. Also read: Israeli intelligence, Shin Bet, and Israeli special forces arrest 21 terrorists on the run in the West Bank On cooperation on digital transformation, the President appreciated the start of negotiations on the ASEAN Digital Economy Framework Agreement last year. President Jokowi also hopes that Australia can provide support by developing capacity and knowledge, as well as establishing strong public and private partnerships. Concluding his speech, Jokowi reiterated that ASEAN and Australia share the same future and must be the driving force to create a stable, peaceful and prosperous Indo-Pacific region. “ASEAN and Australia are excellent partners for today and the future“, he stressed.

