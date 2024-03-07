Trump says he will do a 'play by play' of the State of the Union





Former President Trump said he will do a “playback” of President Biden's upcoming State of the Union address.

“I am pleased to inform you that tomorrow night we will be broadcasting live, piece by piece, the State of the Union address of the crooked Joe Biden,” Trump said in a Truth Social article on Wednesday, without elaborating on which platform “Play by Play” would occur.

“I will correct, in a prompt response, any inaccurate statements, particularly regarding the border and its militarization of the border. [Department of Justice]FBI, [attorney generals]”, and the district attorneys, to go after his political opponent, ME (something that has never been done before in this country!),” Trump continued. “We have already done it once with enormous success: breaking all records. It is important that the country gets the TRUTH! »

The former president made a similar announcement last year about conducting a “play-by-play” of Biden's speech, saying that if the speech was “properly delivered, and if Joe just has a modest good night, that speech has the opportunity to compete with any of the others.” the world's great orators, including Lincoln, Washington and, of course, the late, great Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Sir Winston Churchill.

“Watch Truth Social tonight,” Trump continued. “Appreciate!”

The former president's announcement follows Super Tuesday's success in his bid to win back the presidency, winning most of the Republican primaries. His only remaining primary GOP rival, former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley, dropped out of the race Wednesday.

Haley said it was “up to” Trump to win the support of his voters.

“At its best, politics is about rallying people to your cause, not pushing them away. And our conservative cause sorely needs more people,” Haley said. “Now it’s up to him to choose.”

Biden welcomed Haley's supporters to his campaign Wednesday in a statement, saying that “[t]here is a place for them in my campaign.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://thehill.com/homenews/campaign/4513819-trump-biden-state-union-address-play-by-play/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos