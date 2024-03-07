Imran Khan confirms relationship with Lekha Washington, says he started dating her after divorce from ex-wife Avantika Malik





New Delhi: Former Bollywood actor Imran Khan, who separated from ex-wife Avantika Malik in 2019, has confirmed his relationship with actor Lekha Washington. Speculations surrounding their relationship began when the couple attended Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan's wedding together in Udaipur. In a recent interview, Imran addressed these speculations, confirming his relationship with Lekha and clearing up misconceptions surrounding his divorce.

Speaking to Vogue India, Imran Khan said, “The speculation that I am romantically involved with Lekha Washington is true. I have been divorced and separated since February 2019.”

He revealed that he and Lekha grew closer during the lockdown, about a year and a half after his split from Avantika and almost a year after Lekha split from her partner.

“Lekha and I became close during the lockdown, a year and a half after my separation from Avantika and almost a year after she separated from her partner, not her husband, as was widely reported,” did he declare.

Imran expressed his frustration over the narrative describing Lekha as a “homewrecker”. “There's this narrative that Lekha is a homewrecker, which infuriates me because not only is it misogynistic, but it also takes away my agency as an individual,” he told Vogue.

Imran and Lekha were present at Ira and Nupur's wedding celebrations, which took place in Udaipur, and then attended the reception in Mumbai. The duo happily posed for the cameras during the festivities.

Imran explains why he took a break from actingImran, who took a break after 'Katti Batti' in 2015, has opened up about why he took the decision to stop working in films.

“I just couldn't be bothered to invest the time, energy and effort necessary to stay in this profession. I couldn't bring myself to go to parties and socialize with people in the hopes that someone would hook me up with a movie. I felt damaged inside and wanted to fix that. If you pull a hamstring, you go to the physical therapist. Are you not feeling well mentally? Seek therapy,” the actor said.

The actor, who is currently working on his comeback, wants to “play characters that are true to where he is in his life.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.abplive.com/entertainment/celebrities/imran-khan-confirms-relationship-with-lekha-washington-says-started-dating-her-after-divorce-with-ex-wife-avantika-malik-1670242 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

