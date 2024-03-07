Politics
Sweden finally joins NATO, ending non-alignment, in the shadow of the Ukraine war
Sweden became NATO's 32nd member on Thursday following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, turning the page on two centuries of non-alignment and ending two years of tortuous diplomacy.
Days after Hungary followed Turkey and became the latest NATO member to sign, Sweden ceremonially handed over membership documents to the United States, the main force in the transatlantic alliance that promises security common for all.
“This is a major step but, at the same time, a very natural step,” Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson told the State Department.
Membership “is today a victory for freedom. Sweden made the free, democratic, sovereign and united choice to join NATO,” he said.
President Joe Biden, whose rival Donald Trump has denigrated NATO as an unfair burden on the United States, said in a statement that the alliance with Sweden was stronger and “more united, determined and dynamic than ever ” with Sweden.
The Swedish prime minister was due to attend the annual State of the Union address later Thursday by Biden, who is struggling to persuade Trump's Republican Party to approve new aid to Ukraine.
Secretary of State Antony Blinken said few people would have expected Sweden and Finland to join NATO before Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered the February 2022 invasion of Ukraine .
There is “no clearer example than today of the strategic debacle that Putin’s invasion of Ukraine has become for Russia,” Blinken said.
Sweden has not been involved in a war since the Napoleonic conflicts of the early 19th century.
Sweden and Finland, although militarily linked to the United States and both members of the European Union, have historically avoided formally joining NATO, created during the Cold War to unite against the Soviet Union.
Finland and Sweden launched a joint bid shortly after the invasion of Ukraine, which itself had tried unsuccessfully to join NATO – an alliance which, under its Article 5, considers an attack against one member as an attack against all.
Finland successfully joined in April 2023, but Sweden's accession was blocked by Turkey.
“Good things come to those who wait,” Blinken said upon receiving the documents from Sweden. “Some doubted we could do it; we never did.”
– 'Historic day' –
Russia has promised “countermeasures” to Sweden's entry into NATO, especially if alliance troops and assets are deployed in the country.
Sweden's blue and golden yellow flag is expected to be raised on Monday at the Brussels headquarters of the North Atlantic Treaty Alliance.
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, from neighboring Norway, hailed it as a “historic day”.
“After more than 200 years of non-alignment, Sweden now enjoys the protection afforded by Article 5, the ultimate guarantee of freedom and security for allies,” he said in a statement.
Before agreeing to ratify its membership, Turkey used its influence to pressure Sweden, known for its liberal asylum policy, to crack down on Kurdish activists who campaigned against Ankara.
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan then demanded action after protesters, benefiting from Sweden's free speech laws, desecrated Islam's holy book, the Koran.
In a clear, if unspoken, sweetener, the United States has dangled the prospect of F-16 fighter jets to Turkey, which has faced the wrath of American sanctions over a major military purchase from Russia.
In January, the Biden administration approved the purchase of F-16 fighter jets worth $23 billion for Turkey, shortly after Sweden ratified its membership.
The United States simultaneously invested $8.6 billion in acquiring more advanced F-35 jets for Greece, another NATO member that has a historic rivalry and frequent tensions with Turkey.
Even with Turkey's blessing, Sweden faced another obstacle: it needed the approval of one last country: Hungary, whose nationalist Prime Minister, Viktor Orban, has often thumbed his nose at Western allies.
The Hungarian parliament ratified Sweden's accession on February 26. But in a final setback, Hungary was unable to officially sign the accession document due to a brief absence from the largely ceremonial post of president, after the resignation of an Orban ally following a scandal over the pardon of 'a condemned child. accomplice of the attacker.
