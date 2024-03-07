India as it is | Foreign Affairs





India is experiencing enormous momentum. Its population has surpassed that of China, making it the most populous country in the world. Its economy is expected to become the third largest economy in the world in the coming years. And, like any other country, it seems well positioned to take advantage of current geopolitical tensions and turn them to its advantage. The country's Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, is expected to win a third term this spring, consolidating his own political dominance. But this has been accompanied by a dark side attack on civil rights and democracy, which some say will ultimately harm India. To address Modi's third term and the future of India more broadly, Foreign Affairs editor Daniel Kurtz-Phelan moderated a panel including Alyssa Ayres, Ashley J. Tellis and Pratap Bhanu Mehta. Ayres is dean of the Elliott School of International Affairs at George Washington University and Adjunct Senior Fellow at the Council on Foreign Relations. Tellis is Tata's president for strategic affairs and a senior fellow at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace. And Mehta is the Laurence S. Rockefeller Visiting Professor for Distinguished Teaching at Princeton University. Sources: How Biden Can Strengthen Indian Democracy by Alyssa Ayres Feet of Clay of India by Ramachandra Guha Modi pushes India to revolt by Pratap Bhanu Mehta Americas Bad Bet on India by Ashley J. Tellis If you have any feedback, please email us at [email protected]. The interview with Foreign Affairs is produced by Kate Brannen, Julia Fleming-Dresser and Molly McAnany; original music by Robin Hilton. Special thanks to Grace Finlayson, Nora Revenaugh, Caitlin Joseph, Asher Ross, Gabrielle Sierra and Markus Zakaria.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.foreignaffairs.com/podcasts/modi-india-as-it-is The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos