China's political black box has become even more opaque, Politics News

The Chinese Communist Party (CCP), known for its lack of transparency on its policies, has closed a new window on the country.

National People's Congress (NPC) spokesperson Lou Qinjian said Chinese Premier Li Qiang would not hold the usual prime ministers' press conference after this year's meeting concludes. This practice would also be abolished in future editions of the NPC sessions, an announcement that amounts to drawing a curtain on the black box of Chinese politics.

Chinese politics is more boring, rigid and opaque

The move not only further darkens China's political black box, but also restricts the prime minister's authority in external discourse, further diminishing his status and concentrating power in the hands of a single person.

…the prime minister essentially becomes the political enforcer of the secretary general, incapable of asserting his personal will and openly expressing his opinions…

The prime minister's press conference with domestic and foreign journalists was a window into Chinese politics and also symbolized the extent of the office holder's power. Although responsible for the country's internal affairs and economy, the prime minister's position has been gradually weakened over the past 11 years with the creation of various committees and task forces. This sets up a model of decision-making in which the party general secretary is responsible for everything and has direct control over the economy.

The Prime Minister's press conference at the end of the two sessions was supposed to be the only opportunity for the Prime Minister to speak openly about national affairs. Now that he has been canceled, the Prime Minister essentially becomes the political enforcer of the Secretary General, unable to assert his personal will and openly express his opinions, leading others to infer that the Prime Minister will still be no longer subject to the general secretary.

Chinese President Xi Jinping (front, left) speaks with Premier Li Qiang during the opening ceremony of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, March 4, 2024 (Pedro Pardo/AFP)

To the outside world, in China's political arena, officials often wear a mask, concealing their personal opinions, preferences and character. The Prime Minister's press conference was the only opportunity to express sincere feelings and tell the truth.

In early April 1988, after the conclusion of the first session of the 7th NPC, Zeng Tao, then spokesperson of the NPC, invited the newly elected Chinese Premier Li Peng and Vice Premier Yao Yilin, among others, to attend a press conference in the Great Hall of the People, attracting more than 400 domestic and foreign journalists. It was a refreshing experience for people at home and abroad and brought the world closer to Chinese officials.

Subsequently, Premier Li Peng attended the press conference again after the two sessions, and the premier's press conference has become a regular event since 1993. The premier's press conference has been a window of direct communication with the world and also a strong moment after the conclusion. annual meetings. It was the only occasion that created a feeling of conviviality and authenticity amidst the bureaucratic style of politics.

With the cancellation of these “programs” which have great public relations benefits, Chinese politics will become more boring, rigid and opaque.

A security guard stands at his post during the opening session of the National People's Congress (NPC) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, March 5, 2024. (Wang Zhao/AFP)

Over the years, Chinese prime ministers have also left behind many famous quotes during the press conference, such as Zhu Rongji's statement that he would devote everything I have to the people and the country until the last minute of my life; Wen Jiabao's assertion that economic reforms cannot be carried out without the success of political reforms; and Li Keqiang's frank remark that upsetting vested interests might be more difficult than touching the depths of souls, and that the country has 600 million people with a monthly income of 1,000 RMB.

…all of this is an expression of centralized power in the hands of the CCP general secretary.

Poor policy implementation with little room for discussion

In the eyes of the world, whether it is CPC General Secretary Xi Jinping's instructions or the Prime Minister's thoughtful approach not to steal Xi's limelight, these are all expressions of a centralized power in the hands of the general secretary of the CCP.

In truth, the CCP completely implemented party-led policies after the 20th Party Congress; the party is responsible for everything and the State Council carries out its orders, the powers of the NPC and the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference have been marginalized.

This was particularly true in January 2018, when the 20th CPC Central Committee adopted a constitutional reform to abolish the presidential term limit, thereby extending Xi's rule in the long term and maximizing his power. The situation following the 20th Party Congress is apparently that of an individual leading a group of aides charged with handling national affairs.

Hostesses wait for delegates after the second plenary session of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, March 7, 2024. (Jade Gao/AFP)

During the 20th Party Congress, the power of the General Secretary was further consolidated, with members of the Politburo and the Standing Committee as well as party cadres all from the same faction, those from the old dynasty which previously still held a some influence, the second generation reds and other factions were all driven out.

Although the consolidation of power reached its peak, the implementation of several major policies did not go smoothly, sparking controversies on all sides. The three years of strict zero Covid policy were a humanitarian disaster and caused hardship to populations, and their harmful effects still weigh on economic recovery today. Several laws were passed without any open discussion, and many policies aimed at restructuring private companies came out of nowhere. Meanwhile, the space for the media, academics, experts, elites from all sectors and the people to discuss the country's key policies has been significantly restricted.

When divergent opinions disappear almost entirely, the top-down and inner-circle outward approach to decision-making will be even more pronounced…

Towards centralization, subjectivity and a black box model

If a big country has only one brain to make key decisions and one mouth to expose national affairs and urge its party members and people not to inappropriately discuss the central party's policies , the entire process of popular democracy would be reduced. to simple propaganda.

Within the party and in society as a whole, freedom of expression has been further restricted over the past decade and private businesses have been further controlled. The party is constantly expanding its control over society.

Once the will of people inside and outside the party unites, opinions will all fall on the same side. When divergent opinions disappear almost entirely, the top-down and inner-circle-out approach to decision-making will be even more pronounced, with no sign of the divergent viewpoints, oversight, and necessary checks and balances. The CCP's decision-making process and exercise of power has taken a new step toward centralization, subjectivity, and a black box model.

Canceling the prime minister's press conference could be a sign of a lack of confidence among domestic and foreign journalists in handling pressing issues.

The photo taken on February 17, 2024 shows people walking past a dragon decoration to celebrate the Lunar New Year in Luoyang, central China's Henan Province. (AFP)

There have been several major incidents over the past six months, but the outside world has no idea of ​​the real situation, with all sorts of speculation, even slander, coming in droves with no relief in sight.

For example, the disappearance of Foreign Minister Qin Gang, the dismissal of Defense Minister Li Shangfus as well as the scandal involving numerous dismissals of high-ranking Rocket Force officials, what really happened? All of this is closely secretive, with officials and the media revealing not a single word of information. But both the general secretary and the Central Committee have come under criticism and attack amid incessant speculation and debate.

Canceling the prime minister's press conference could be a sign of a lack of confidence among domestic and foreign journalists in handling pressing issues. But the debate and criticism it has sparked both at home and abroad is now even greater than what the Hu Jintao incident provoked when the former CCP general secretary was escorted out during the closing ceremony of the 20th Party Congress. Indeed, the cancellation of the Prime Minister's press conference is linked to questions of openness and transparency of the system, as well as the distribution of powers.

A major country and a political party that once held the banner of reform and opening-up must have the big picture in mind when conducting their affairs and must take into account the global situation and the world in its entirety. Only a political system without a black box can be considered a true demonstration of democracy.

