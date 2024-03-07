What Prabowo’s victory means for Indonesian foreign policy – ​​The Diplomat

The primary function of the nation is to protect, that is to say, to defend, our brothers. SO said Prabowo SubiantoIndonesian Defense Minister, in his opening statement to the January 7 presidential debate.

The former general continues: We understand that our country is very vast, very rich. For hundreds of years, distant countries have come to this archipelago to intervene, interfere, provoke conflict and steal our wealth. Until we were independent, we also had to face the dispossession of our natural wealth.

Although Prabowo assured the audience that Indonesia was a non-bloc power that only sought friendship, he also spoke of darker visions. National power must be military power, he said. Without military power, the history of human civilization will teach us that a nation will be crushed as Gaza is now.

Such comments suggest that Prabowo, while presenting himself as President Joko Jokowi Widodo's heir, may reorient Indonesia's foreign policy in a more security-oriented direction. If we take seriously the public comments made by Prabowo, it could herald not only an increase in defense spending, but also an overhaul of trade and economic policy to match Prabowo's designs on national security. His nationalist tendencies and habit of making fiery remarks out of the blue may also cause heart palpitations among diplomats accustomed to Jokowi's low-key style. However, until now, few have a clear idea of ​​the actual amount of such rhetoric.

Under Jokowi, the Indonesian government rarely focused on security and geopolitical issues, preferring economic issues. When he first took office, aides seek to convince president Due to the importance of tensions around the South China Sea, Taiwan has resorted to the explanation that a war there would increase marine insurance costs, thereby hurting Indonesian exporters. The main tasks of diplomats became the sale of Indonesian products abroad. Jokowi's interest in geopolitics increased slightly during his second term, as Indonesia hosted the G-20 after Russia invaded Ukraine, but the government's main concern seemed to be wars . impact on domestic inflation.

Experts and insiders, however, remain unclear on what Prabowo will actually want to do once he takes office in October. The deep-rooted bureaucratic machine within the Indonesian Foreign Ministry, coupled with Prabowo's public commitment to follow Jokowi's lead, all point to continuity, says Dr Shafiah Muhibat, deputy executive director for research at the Indonesian Center of Strategic and International Studies (CSIS).

At the same time, this man [Prabowo] is absolutely unpredictable and we don't know who advises it. Foreign policy experts in Indonesia see few of their peers in Prabowos' inner circle, with the former general mostly surrounding himself with other ex-military personnel. Perhaps the most prominent foreign policy figure close to Prabowo is Rosan Roeslani, a former ambassador to the United States, but his background is in business rather than the foreign policy bureaucracy.

The possibility of a break with orthodoxy is illustrated by Prabowo's relatively relaxed stance towards Palestine. The Indonesian Foreign Ministry has long taken a tough stance on the issue, and Indonesia has never maintained diplomatic relations with Israel. However, when Australia moved its embassy to Jerusalem in 2018, Prabowo commented Australia's sovereign decisions must be respected, sparking controversy and upsetting his then-Islamic-leaning political coalition. The Indonesian military has enjoyed cordial relations with its Israeli counterparts for some time, which may explain Prabowo's unusual instincts in the matter.

Prabowo's past comments and his tenure as defense minister show that he has a clear emphasis on security. Comments committing to Indonesia's neutrality have sometimes been accompanied by comments that neutral countries must be strong. Since becoming defense minister in 2019, Prabowo has embarked on a ambitious military modernization program which saw defense spending increase 15.1% in 2020, to $9.4 billion, and continued to rise, to $10.2 billion in 2022. Another $46.6 billion are expected to be spent between 2024 and 2029, with a large portion intended to purchase equipment and build a national defense industry.

Prabowo could also be a little more accommodating toward U.S. security interests in the region. As defense minister, he oversaw the intensification of Super Garuda Shield Exercise. In 2023, the exercise not only brought together more troops than ever before, but also involved the participation of Australia, Japan, Singapore, France and the United Kingdom.

Relations with Australia are even closer. Prabowo recently held high-level talks with Richard Marles, Australian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Defence, for what Marles described as the deepest and most significant defense cooperation agreement in the history of bilateral relations, which the two countries have committed to signing in the coming months.

This is indeed quite a statement, considering the 1995 treaty between the two countries (subsequently repealed) committed them to consult each other in the event of challenges adverse to any of the parties or to their common security interests and, where appropriate, to consider measures which could be taken individually or jointly and in accordance with the process of each part.

Prabowo also took an unusually relaxed view of AUKUS, the trilateral security agreement established by Australia, the United Kingdom and the United States in 2021. Indonesia's Foreign Ministry has strongly opposed to this decision on non-proliferation grounds. However, speaking at an international summit later that year, Prabowo suggested that although Indonesia officially opposed the program, it recognized Australia. right to protect one's own interests. Each country will do what it can to protect its national interest. If they feel threatened, I completely understand what they will do, he said.

However, the potential for a shift to the West should not be overestimated. Prabowo's ambitious target of 7% GDP growth, if it can be achieved, will require a lot of foreign direct investment, suggesting maintaining strong ties with China, a key investor in strategic sectors. Looking to the United States and its allies on defense while looking to Chinese investments and markets is also a dynamic that can be observed in many Southeast Asian countries.

However, Prabowos' sovereignist instincts could disrupt this situation in the event of clashes in the South China Sea. Dr. Yohanes Sulaiman, associate professor at Universitas Jenderal AchmadYani in West Java, says he expects Prabowo to be pragmatic in his policies, but all bets are off if it comes to the sovereignty of Indonesia in the South China Sea, as the Philippines sees it. . In such circumstances, much may depend on who gives Prabowo advice from his former generals, a seasoned foreign policy bureaucrat, a politician from one of the parties supporting him, or a business person like Rosan.

Tensions between Prabowo's need for strong economic diplomacy and his nationalist leanings could create tensions in other areas. He has in the past promised to crack down on foreign workers in Indonesia, which could spark tensions with China, given the key role Chinese workers play in a number of strategic projects. Prabowo has not made these comments for some time, but the issue could resurface given popular tensions over the matter. A riot in January 2023 Following a fatal industrial accident at a Chinese-operated nickel smelter, one Indonesian worker and one Chinese worker died.

The European Union could also find itself in the crosshairs. Speaking before the CSIS in November last year, a question from the Italian ambassador prompted Prabowo to launching into a meandering critique of the EUwhich appears to focus on the EU's attitude towards palm oil and new rules on products linked to deforestation, which many Indonesians view as discriminatory.

On trade, Prabowo vowed to pursue Jokowis signing downstream economic policy, that is, using a combination of export bans and domestic incentives to force foreign companies to process metals in Indonesia. The nickel policy has been geoeconomic policy of central Indonesia. Key investments by Chinese companies have strengthened good ties between the two countries and built a strong new industry. But tensions have risen over whether the United States will allow electric vehicles made with Indonesian nickel to qualify for generous tax credits and the EU has filed a complaint with the World Trade Organization over the issue.

Prabowo may well extend this policy to other areas, notably agriculture, for reasons linked to his particular security concerns. During the election campaign, Prabowo made extravagant promises to rapidly increase the number of nations food self-sufficiency and make Indonesia 100 percent self-sufficient in energy via the massive adoption of biofuels. Observers might be tempted to dismiss this as mere campaign rhetoric. However, during his appearances before international audiences, Prabowo referred to the potential for global shortage food, fuel and drinking water could become safety risks in the future. Any autarkic move arising from these concerns could create trade tensions with various countries.

For diplomats seeking to navigate these potentially tricky waters, Dr. Yohanes offers the following advice: Don't offend him and offer him plenty of support and he will be your best friend for the next five or ten years.