Pakistan: Pakistani authorities re-arrest TV presenter Imran Riaz Khan





Famous Pakistani YouTuber and TV presenter Imran Riaz Khan has been arrested and remanded in custody by the Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) in Lahore. Earlier, an anti-graft court had granted him bail in a contract bribery case. The International Federation of Journalists (IFJ) and its Pakistani affiliate, the Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists (PFUJ), are urging the government to drop the charges against the journalist and immediately allow him to resume his activities.

He was reportedly arrested in a corruption case and an anti-corruption court ordered his remand in police custody for five days, until March 6, pending investigation. On March 6, when he appeared in court again, he was released on bail. He was re-arrested in another terrorism case outside court hours after being released on bail.

According to the new case, he faces anti-terrorism charges for his alleged involvement in an incident at Zaman Park in Lahore, where he is accused of arson and throwing stones at police while they were executing warrants. he judgment against former Prime Minister and PTI founder Imran. Khan.

During recent court proceedings, lawyer Ali Mian Ashfaq, who represents Khan, questioned the basis of the case and the eight-month delay before the arrest. Ashfaz highlighted the lack of evidence linking Khan to the accusations, as well as the fact that no role has been assigned in the FIR. Ashfaq further questioned the FIR's repeated use of the term 'incitement' without identifying the instigators and direction of the mob attack on the police. Furthermore, he raised alarm over Khan's detention, comparing her with other journalists who reported the event and who were not arrested.

The defense had asked the court to dismiss the case and release Khan, while the prosecution urged the court to remand him to remand. After reserving his decision, the ATC judge finally ordered the accused to be placed in pre-trial detention.

PFUJ President GM Jamali and General Secretary Rana Azeem said, “The government must understand that registering false complaints against journalists will destroy the right of the new government established in the media industry. The fabricated charges against journalist Imran Riaz Khan must be dropped and he must be released immediately so that he can assume his responsibilities without fear.

The IFJ said: Laying false police charges against journalists is a common tactic when trying to suppress media freedom. The IFJ urges Pakistani authorities to withdraw charges against journalists and stop using government machinery against journalists. We hope that the newly elected Pakistani government will guarantee press freedom in the country.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ifj.org/media-centre/news/detail/category/press-releases/article/pakistan-pakistani-authorities-arrest-tv-anchor-imran-riaz-khan-again The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos