Why Trump won and what it means for November





Former President Donald Trump swept nearly all of this year's Super Tuesday primaries and caucuses, routing his last major rival for the Republican presidential nomination, former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley.

Haley announced Wednesday morning that she was suspending her campaign, paving the way for a Trump rematch with President Biden, the Democrat who defeated him in 2020.

Biden also scored lopsided victories Tuesday in 15 states.

Trump, who won several hundred delegates with major victories in states like California and Texas, is now poised to become the Republican Party's presumptive nominee for a third straight election cycle.

Her only loss came at Vermont, where Haley scored a close victory.

November 5 is fast approaching, Trump said from his Mar-a-Lago club in Palm Beach, Florida, referring to Election Day. November 5 will go down as the most important day in the history of our country.

In a statement, Biden said “tonight's results leave the American people with a clear choice: Will we continue to move forward or will we allow Donald Trump to drag us backward into chaos, division and darkness that defined his mandate? “?”

A total of 854 GOP delegates were at stake Tuesday, more than a third of this year's total. A candidate needs 1,215 delegates to clinch the Republican nomination in 2024. Trump's delegate advantage continues to grow as results come in from across the country.

In a presidential election, whoever is first to amass a majority of the total available delegates or whoever remains after all others have withdrawn becomes the party's presumptive nominee. After the last states speak, delegates attend their party's national convention and vote to make the nomination official.

Barring unforeseen circumstances, Trump is on track to reach the 1,215 delegate mark no later than March 19 and formally claim his party's nomination when all Republican delegates have voted at the Republican National Convention in July.

How Trump Won Super Tuesday

Nikki Haley out and about in South Burlington, Vermont, on Sunday. (Michael Dwyer/AP)

Haley entered Super Tuesday with a bit of wind at her back. She won the Washington, D.C., primary on Sunday, her first primary victory and the only primary victory ever won by a female Republican presidential candidate. Days earlier, Haley had been endorsed by Sen. Lisa Murkowski of Alaska and Sen. Susan Collins of Maine, two centrist Republicans from Super Tuesday states.

But ultimately, that wasn't enough. Alaska and Maine went for Trump, along with other moderate-leaning states where Haley's campaign had hoped to make inroads, like Massachusetts, Utah and Virginia. Vermont was Haley's only Super Tuesday prize.

Until recently, Haley was able to focus on one condition at a time. She spent heavily in New Hampshire and South Carolina, placing second in both with about 40 percent of the vote, largely due to her outsized support among independent voters, who were allowed to participate in the open primaries of these states.

But in Michigan's Feb. 27 primary, where Haley invested far less time and money, she only reached 27 percent.

Super Tuesday was like Michigan on steroids. Unlike previous proportional elections, primaries and caucuses most often awarded all their delegates to the candidate who received 50% of the vote. And in some cases, only Republicans could participate.

Both rules helped Trump widen his lead to the point that it is now mathematically prohibitive for Haley to catch up.

Trump's grip on the Republican Party strengthened after the indictments

Donald Trump at trial of himself, his adult sons, the Trump Organization and others in a civil fraud case brought by New York State Attorney General Letitia James on October 2, 2023. (Brendan McDermid/Pool via AFP via Getty Images)

Last year, for a moment, the former president seemed hurt. In the weeks since announcing his own comeback bid, which followed the Republican Party's historic poor performance in the 2022 midterm elections, national polls have shown a decline in Trump's actions. Welcoming avowed anti-Semites at Mar-a-Lago and calling for the repeal of parts of the Constitution hasn't helped.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis even led Trump in several Yahoo News/YouGov polls from late 2022 and early 2023.

But by the time voting began a year later, Trump had taken a commanding lead. Formerly reluctant Republicans rallied behind him following his four criminal indictments. DeSantis and others left the race after poor early results. Only Haley remained.

Once careful not to offend Trump's MAGA supporters, Haley became increasingly hostile to her rival as the race continued, criticizing, among other things, his attitude toward Russia, his chaotic temper and his costly problems. legal.

But ultimately, Trump's hold on the Republican Party was never really in doubt. Haley lost by 32 percentage points in Iowa; by 11 points in New Hampshire, where it has invested massively; 20 points in his country of origin; by more than 40 points at Michigan; and by even wider margins in many Super Tuesday states. In the Nevada primary, a contest that Trump skipped, Haley finished 33 points behind neither candidate.

Trump vs. Biden II

President Donald Trump, right, and 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden debate in Nashville, October 22, 2020. (Jim Bourg/Reuters/Pool via Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Once Haley officially ends her candidacy, another general election battle between Trump and Biden will begin.

It's a takeover that many Americans don't like, even if the campaigns themselves seem eager to engage.

Biden's team believes that many swing voters are just realizing that Trump will be on the ballot and that the president's State of the Union address this Thursday will help clarify the choice. With this contrast further heightened, Trump's first criminal trial in New York, for secretly paying money to a porn actress during the 2016 campaign, will begin on March 25.

At the same time, Trump's team has been buoyed by recent Supreme Court decisions to block Colorado from excluding the former president from its 2024 primary ballot for his role in the Jan. 6 attack and to delay Trump's 2020 election interference trial, perhaps until after the November election, by considering his request for absolute presidential immunity later this year.

But even though the candidates themselves may be willing to run against each other, more Americans said in a 2023 Yahoo News/YouGov poll that they felt exhausted (38%) by the prospect of a Biden-Trump sequel than by any other emotion. No feelings other than fear (29%), sadness (23%), hope (23%), anger (23%), excitement (16%), pride (8%), or gratitude (7%) has not crossed the 30% mark. .

Fatigue is an understandable response to what could be the first general presidential election since 1892 to feature the incumbent and his defeated predecessor competing as major-party candidates and the only White House race in state history -United States in which a candidate faces criminal prosecution for conspiring to overturn his prior loss.

What the polls say about November

Voters cast their ballots in the presidential primary in Edina, Minnesota, on Tuesday (Anthony Souffle/Star Tribune via Getty Images)

Biden and Trump are incredibly unpopular. On average, 55% of Americans disapprove of Biden's performance in office; only 38% approve. These figures have barely changed in years, despite the end of the Covid-19 pandemic, the adoption of ambitious legislation and the constant improvement of the American economy.

Analysts have speculated that widespread concerns about Biden's age are weighing on the electorate. (Already the oldest president in U.S. history, he would be 86 at the end of a second term.)

Trump, meanwhile, left office in 2021 with roughly the same poor approval numbers as Biden currently, and recent polls indicate that a clear majority of Americans still disapprove of him today.

As a result, comparative surveys have long shown that Biden and Trump are roughly tied, with support in the mid-40s; average all the polls together, and Trump could start with a 2-point advantage, at best.

Consistent with these numbers, the latest Yahoo News/YouGov survey finds Trump with the narrowest lead (45% to 44%). But when voters were asked how they would vote if Trump were convicted of a serious crime, Biden came out on top, with 46% to 40%.

