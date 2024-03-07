Politics
Jammu and Kashmir | PM Narendra Modi takes selfie with Kashmiri youth, calls him 'friend'
It was a dream come true moment for young Kashmiri Nazim Nazeer on Thursday as Prime Minister Narendra Modi not only took a selfie with him but also called him a 'friend'.
Nazeer, who successfully set up a beekeeping unit, was one of the few achievers selected to interact with Modi after his public rally at the Bakshi Stadium here. During their interaction, he expressed his wish to take a selfie with Modi.
The Prime Minister then posted a tweet along with the selfie with Nazeer.
“A memorable selfie with my friend Nazim. I was impressed by the good work he is doing. At the public meeting he asked for a selfie and was happy to meet him. My best wishes for his future endeavours”, Modi wrote on X.
While lauding the efforts of the young boy from Pulwama district, Modi said he had brought a “gentle revolution” in the beekeeping sector.
“We have heard about the green revolution and the white revolution, but you have brought a gentle revolution,” Modi said after listening to Nazeer's story.
Nazeer said he started his beekeeping business with two boxes as a hobby, but soon took advantage of a government program to increase the number of boxes to 25.
“The first extraction was 75 kg, which earned me Rs 60,000. I took a PMEGP loan of Rs 5 lakh and added 200 cases. The return was good and thanks to online marketing, we We sold about 5,000 kg of honey,” he said.
He said he has now increased the number of boxes to 2,000 and added 100 more young people to his beekeeping business.
“We became members of FPO in 2023. Now we earn Rs 1 lakh per stall at different exhibitions,” he added.
Modi suggested that Nazeer use online resources to study how beekeepers in Central Asia used different crops to raise bees for different flavors of honey.
Central Asian honey is different, study it online. They raise bees in different cultures for different flavors, he told Nazeer.
Modi cited the example of Uttarakhand, saying it had been successful in the Himalayan state.
“You are giving direction to the youth of the country. You are becoming the strength of the country. I thank you,” Modi said.
He also interacted with an all-girls group who started their own bakery after taking a food technology course.
“We belong to lower middle class families. We were passionate about baking. When we took admission in the food technology course, we got our opportunity,” said Ehtisam Majeed Bhat, a resident of Srinagar.
Asked about the difficulties the group faced while setting up their unit and how government schemes helped them, Bhat said it was not easy for them to get all the permissions earlier.
“However, the one-stop shop implemented after 2019 helped us obtain NOCs in one go,” she said.
Modi praised her for not only taking care of her sisters but also connecting her friends with her in her self-employment business.
“My best wishes are extended to you and I assure you that the government will provide all possible support to your efforts,” he added.
|
