Donald Trump's terrifying plans for a second term





Two years ago, Axios reported that conservative groups aligned with Trump had worked hard to vet potential Trump administration employees, and that sources close to the ex-president anticipated needing a workforce. Alternative work of unprecedented scale, perhaps as many as 10,000 people selected, to give them the ability to quickly replace obstructionist government officials with people committed to Trump and his America First agenda. In June, making clear that this is all about retaliation and not who is the best person for the job, Trump said in a speech in Michigan: With you on my side, we will take down the deep state. We will expel the warmongers from our government. We will drive out the globalists. We will drive out the communists, the Marxists and the fascists, and we will reject the sick political class that hates our country. We will free America from these evil people once and for all.

As conservative Geoffrey Kabaservice, author of the book Rule and Ruin: The Downfall of Moderation and the Destruction of the Republican Party, From Eisenhower to the Tea Party, told Politico, Schedule F is an attempt to eviscerate the government and replace him with Trump cronies.

Sorry for January 6

Trump has pledged to pardon a large portion of those convicted of federal crimes following their participation in the attack on the U.S. Capitol, and that many will receive apologies. As a reminder, the attack on the Capitol left several people dead and around 140 law enforcement personnel injured following attacks with bats, flagpoles, stun guns and pepper spray.

Education, the Trump way

Trump has said he wants to get rid of the Department of Education and let states manage our children's education. Naturally, he has pledged to cut federal funding for schools that teach critical race theory, or what he calls transgender madness. He also said he should bring back his 1776 commission, which was notably devoid of real professional historians, to promote a patriotic agenda. What Trump is trying to resurrect is something that has been completely discredited by the professional historical community in a completely apolitical context, James Grossman, executive director of the American Historical Association, told the Washington Post. education is stripped of its professional integrity for the sake of a political party.

Oh, and he wants parents to be able to fire principals.

Transgender care will be attacked

Trump has threatened to punish doctors and hospitals that provide gender-affirming health care to minors, and said he would ask Congress to pass a national law banning the practice in all 50 states. (I will revoke all Biden policies promoting chemical castration and genital mutilation of our young people and ask Congress to send me a bill banning child genital mutilation in all 50 states, he said at CPAC last year.) He also said he would sign a federal law that will recognize only two genders and ban transgender women from participating in women's sports.

Proceedings against him: over. Prosecutions against his enemies: in.

Trump hasn't said it openly, but we can probably expect, with near certainty, that if he wins the election, he will disappear from federal charges against him for his manipulation of classified documents and subversion of the election of 2020. (Or, depending on how far you've come, trying to forgive yourself.) But not everyone will be so lucky. Trump has pledged to appoint a real special prosecutor to prosecute the most corrupt president in American history, Joe Biden, the entire Biden crime family, and everyone else involved in destroying our elections, our borders and the country itself! A few months later, he was asked, “If you're president again, are you going to lock people up?” He replied: The answer is you have no choice because they are doing it to us.

