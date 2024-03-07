Xi emphasizes deepening reforms to comprehensively strengthen strategic capabilities in emerging areas





Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday called on the armed forces to forge a stronger sense of mission, deepen reform and promote innovation, so as to comprehensively strengthen strategic capabilities in emerging areas. Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, made the remarks while attending a plenary meeting of the delegation of the People's Liberation Army and the People's Armed Police during of the second session of the 14th Congress. National People's Congress, or China's national legislature. Xi said strategic capabilities in emerging areas constitute an important part of national strategies and strategic capabilities, and are of great significance to building a great country and advancing national rejuvenation on all fronts through modernization of China. Six military lawmakers spoke at the meeting on topics ranging from defense capabilities in cyberspace and the application of artificial intelligence to the development and use of unmanned combat capabilities. Xi said China's drive to accelerate the development of new quality productive forces has provided rare opportunities for the development of strategic capabilities in emerging areas. He called for enabling new quality productive forces and new quality combat capabilities to effectively integrate and reinforce each other. Xi called for efforts to coordinate maritime military preparedness, protection of maritime rights and interests, and development of the maritime economy. He called for optimizing aerospace layout to promote the development of China's aerospace system and building a cyberspace defense system to strengthen the capacity to safeguard national cybersecurity. Xi noted that it is necessary to intensify independent and original innovation, foster growth engines for new quality productive forces and new quality combat capabilities. He stressed the need to highlight reform in emerging areas as a priority to further deepen reform, calling for an innovation ecosystem characterized by autonomy, openness, integration and vitality. It is necessary to deepen the structural reform of defense-related science and technology industries by accelerating the provision of new quality combat capabilities, Xi said. He also urged efforts to build innovation chains, industrial chains and value chains suitable for the development of emerging fields, as well as innovate and explore the development and utilization of new types of forces. of fight.

