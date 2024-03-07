If Imran Khan is wronged, the 'establishment and government' will be responsible





Expressing apprehensions over the safety of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan lodged in Adiala jail, Rawalpindi, party spokesperson Shoaib Shaheen on Thursday said the government current and the establishment would take responsibility for it. if something bad happened to Khan.

Shaheen, speaking to reporters outside the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) office in Islamabad, raised concerns over targeted threats and potential violence targeting Khan, questioning why Adiala jail appeared to be the focal point of such nefarious activities by terrorists, as opposed to others. prisons nationwide.

These concerns arose following the announcement by the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) of the arrest of three alleged “Afghan” terrorists in possession of a map detailing Adiala prison, as well as a hand grenade. hand and improvised explosive devices (IEDs).

The recovered arsenal, including firearms, grenades and IEDs, as well as a map of Adiala prison, underlined the seriousness of the threat. Rawalpindis Capital Police Officer (CPO) Syed Khalid Hamdani confirmed the Afghan origins of the terrorists and announced ongoing security operations near Adiala Prison to neutralize any new threats.

Imran Khan, the only prime minister to be ousted from office, is currently behind bars in Adiala Prison in Rawalpindi, serving several sentences related to various legal cases, including Toshakana, un-Islamic marriage and the marriage case. encryption. Khan notably narrowly escaped an assassination attempt in November 2022 during an anti-government rally in Wazirabad, suffering gunshot wounds to the leg.

Votes were stolen

During his interaction with journalists, Shaheen denounced serious electoral errors, saying that some polling stations reported implausible turnout of up to 99.99%, indicating falsification of records relating to national election results of 2024. He further revealed his party's intention to publish a comprehensive “white paper” addressing these irregularities and pledged to take legal action, particularly against returning officers (ROs) involved in the manipulation of electoral registers.

Shaheen claimed that several political entities, including PTI, Jamaat-e-Islami, Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan and independent candidate Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar, had identical Form 45s, reinforcing accusations of electoral fraud.

Condemning the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) government, Shaheen criticized its alleged intention to secure another loan from the International Monetary Fund (IMF), predicting that such funds would disproportionately benefit the elite while burdening the nation with future financial obligations.

