Boris Johnson has two paths back to frontline politics and Rishi Sunak may not like either

Anne McElvoy: "The real playing field for Boris Johnson is the period immediately after the likely elections"

One way or another, there is always Boris. Limelight is the natural setting for a man who, as his biographer describes in a new Channel 4 documentary, started out more playwright than journalist and then brought the comic, lordly vibe of mismanagement to the heart of politics and number 10.

Boris Johnson is the most televised politician in the country, which makes even a rebroadcast of his oft-told life vaguely interesting, that mixture of confidence and insecurity and the resulting determination to prevail, while fearing that others don't bring it down.

The secret sauce in Johnson's recipe for power has always been the ability to be ruthless in the pursuit of his own advancement, while remaining affable and evasive.

As this series progresses (four episodes is a mega-portion of The Big Man-Child), we'll see more of the damage wrought by an attractive politician, who saw in the Brexit stew the ingredients that could win him over the crown. Without the Covid pandemic, in which his lack of focus and discipline would begin the great disaster, we would probably still have Johnson in Downing Street. Hold this thought.

Nowadays, the man who sought from an early age to become king of the world is politically excluded. And that raises the question of whether this is down time, a period in which he can enjoy (another) family life, publish lucrative columns and create embarrassing TikTok content /engaging or a moment during which he will seek the political sun again and so on. what conditions.

There are two routes. The first is that the government dangerously lacks the star power to reinvigorate a daunting election campaign. Two of the best Conservative campaigners came from the same political generation and were contemporaries of Oxford, Johnson and David Cameron. The latter, also a former Prime Minister of course, is another old Etonian whose instinct for notoriety has not been satisfied and who is now reinforcing the role of Foreign Minister by broadcasting videos of himself telling us about the wonders that he accomplished.

Johnson could also return to the fray to lend his yah-yah energy to a fading Tory brand, assuming Sunak is prepared to woo his predecessor and ask him to do so. As controversial as Johnson is, he has strong support among conservative voters who might otherwise not turn out. A look at the latest polls (Ipsos shows Tories in nearby doldrums) 20 percent) and the distribution of target seats shows that the difference between defeat in the next election and annihilation lies largely in the need to entice former Tory voters to turn out on polling day.

Johnson and Sunak, however, do not have a warm relationship. Johnson's allies report that his mood is irritable over Cameron's re-ascension and that Sunak should get down on his knees for active support, as opposed to the independent version of writing a few letters to conservative associations and publishing articles in favor. of a Conservative victory.

It is a row that has its roots in the period before Sunak's abrupt resignation from Johnson's cabinet in June 2022, as revelations of breaking Covid rules overwhelmed his authority. The official story is that Johnson's team at Number 10 insist that Sunak did not warn them of the resignation and that he had been maneuvering to replace his boss (much like Johnson did in making life by Theresa May impossible by not supporting her Checkers plan to get Brexit legislation). by Parliament).

The less formal version is that Sunak and his supporters were keen to distance their man from the chaos of the Johnson years and have all but erased any mention of the former leader since inheriting Downing Street's expensive flat wallpaper.

Given the many fractured egos and bromances in this story, the only way Johnson will resurface is if he sees personal gain in it.

This brings us to the second possibility: that he is actively plotting a comeback to avenge his ouster. This is plausible but has not yet been proven. That could prompt Johnson to show loyalty to the Conservative brand, emerging as a crucial savior in the tumult of the campaign to criticize Keir Starmer, who brings out the Johnsonian knack for teasing the boring or the worthy, even as the polls show him see moving towards power. Warts and all, Johnson is a better star striker in terms of Labor's attack than Sunak.

The real playing field for Johnson, however, lies immediately after the likely electoral rout. This will easily see the current Conservative Premier League leave the field. Sunak, Cameron and Chancellor Jeremy Hunt will embark on their afterlife.

A rump party, with a group of ambitious contenders on the right, will assess the performance of the Reform Party and the possible appeal of a Farage-Johnson dream team. In practice, it would most likely be a fissile combination. But something profound is likely to change within the Conservative Party and Johnson has always seen moments of instability as an opportunity.

There is a third choice to consider as well, which is that Boris's boom is effectively over and he can settle for being a well-paid observer, TV host, author, speechmaker, etc. Maybe. But having known Johnson for decades since I first saw that disheveled head rise to deliver a thunderous speech at the Oxford Union, the one thing that has never gone is his competitive spirit.

As one of our mutual acquaintances from the time put it, he has a look in the eyes of a resting shark. It may be his period of rest and recreation: but a shark attack can never be ruled out.

Anne McElvoy is the host of the POWER PLAY podcast for POLITICO