“For the next 10 years, it will only be Prime Minister Modi,” says Amit Shah, emphasizing the politics of performance.

New Delhi, March 7: Union Home Minister Amit Shah while addressing the Republic TV Summit 2024 on Thursday highlighted the good work done by the government in the last 10 years and said that the Prime Minister Narendra Modi would continue to rule for the next ten years.

Asked about the political outlook for the next ten years, Home Minister Amit said, “There is a vibrant democracy in our country which evaluates performance and gives mandate based on that. In the past, the mood and mandate were based on caste, creed and religion, as well as on the basis of appeasement. Today, Prime Minister Modi has established a policy of performance. Performance will determine who stays in power, the country will give an opportunity to those who perform. If we do well, we will stay in power, if we do not control our weaknesses, we will not win. Because you asked about the next 10 years, I can tell you that for the next 10 years, it will only be Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Home Minister also slammed RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav for raising questions over the absence of the Prime Minister's family.

“To people who try to lower the political level of the country by talking nonsense, the public gives them an appropriate response every time. I saw Modi ji very closely and worked with him for a long time. In a sense, Lalu ji rightly said that Modi ji had no family. Because those who have families try to make their sons and daughters prime ministers and chief ministers,” Amit Shah said.

“Modi ji worked only and only for the people of the country for 40 years. Even after being the Chief Minister and Prime Minister for 23 years, I have not seen him take leave. I saw PM Modi working diligently from 5 am to 1 pm. And it is thanks to this that there is such a large framework with him,” added the Minister of the Interior.

Amit Shah further said that there were never any allegations of corruption against Prime Minister Modi.

“In a democracy, the people of the country answer all questions raised against the government. The leaders who defrauded citizens are now on the run. In 23 years of Modi ji's tenure, first as chief minister and then as prime minister, not a single allegation has been leveled against him. Even the opposition cannot blame Modi ji for anything, as the transparency with which he works is great,” said Amit Shah.

“We have had our government at the center for 10 years. But even our opponents cannot blame Modi ji for even 4 annas of corruption. We have governed with transparency,” added Amit Shah.

The Home Minister stressed that the Prime Minister and the BJP were working to realize the dreams of all Indians.

“Since the inception of our party, since independence, the dreams of Indians have remained our political agenda. People did not sacrifice their lives for a poor, insecure India that has no place in the world. People were martyred for the dream of a strong and prosperous India. This dream was, is and will remain our mission and vision for India,” he said.

The Home Minister highlighted that by 2047, India would transform into a developed nation.

He also reiterated that the Citizenship Amendment Act will be implemented before the Lok Sabha elections. The Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) 2019 was passed by Parliament in December 2019.

The Union Home Minister said, “This will be implemented before the elections…it is the law of the land, no one can stop it, it is written in stone, it is the reality. »

Shah also defended the Uniform Civil Code, saying it is not only the agenda of the BJP but also the vision of the constitutional assembly and is included in Article 44 of the constitution.

“Unfortunately, the UCC has been associated with religion. Today, I want to tell the people of the country that UCC is not only the agenda of the BJP, but since 1950 we have been saying that when we come to power, we will bring UCC to this country. Since 1950, the “Uniform Civil Code” has been part of our manifesto. If the state is expected to be secular, then the laws of the state must be secular as well. Personal laws based on religious domination can never give us a secular state,” said Home Minister Amit Shah.

Amit Shah also slammed Mamata Banerjee's government in West Bengal, alleging that the state government was corrupt and indulged in widespread appeasement.

The Union Home Minister said, “Governance in Bengal is corrupt, with appeasement based on unjust religion. It is very important for the security of the country that a change happens, and the BJP is fighting for this change. I also request the people of Bengal to support us. People should elect a strong representation of Bengal under the leadership of Modi ji. We want to remake Bengal Sonar Bangla.