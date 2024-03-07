Imran Khan: Imran Khan confirms divorce, rejects 'homewrecker' label for girlfriend Lekha Washington





After years of speculation, actor Imran Khan has confirmed his divorce from Avantika Malik, his wife of eight years, and his current relationship with actor Lekha Washington. In a recent interview with Vogue India, Imran addressed the ongoing rumors regarding his personal life and clarified his stance on the matter. Imran Khan's Candid Confirmation “The speculation that I am romantically involved with Lekha Washington is true. I am divorced and have been separated since February 2019,” Imran said, putting an end to the swirling conjectures. He then explained the timeline of his new relationship, revealing that he and Lekha grew closer during lockdown, about a year and a half after his split from Avantika. Amid acknowledgment of his relationship, Imran expressed his frustration over the derogatory labels attached. in Lekha, particularly the term “homewrecker”. He condemned such accounts, calling them not only misogynistic but also undermining his individual agency. “There is this narrative that Lekha is a homewrecker, which infuriates me because not only is it misogynistic, but it also takes away my agency as an individual,” he pointed out. Imran's confirmation comes after years of maintaining a private stance on his personal life, particularly regarding his divorce from Avantika in 2019. Despite rumors circulating about their separation, neither Imran nor Avantika have publicly addressed the matter so far. Potential return to the film industry The actor's resurgence in the public eye has been marked by speculation about his return to the film industry. Although no official announcement has been made, reports suggest a potential collaboration between Imran and his 'Jaane Tu… Ya Jaane Na' director Abbas Tyrewala. Lekha Washington, known for her work in Telugu cinema, accompanied Imran to various public events. events, including the marriage of his cousin Ira Khan, indicating the seriousness of their relationship. Imran's decision to respond to the rumors directly reflects a shift towards being open about his personal life, marking a new chapter in both his personal and professional journey.

