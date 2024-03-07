Indian Prime Minister Modi visits main Kashmir city to discuss development projects





Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi made his first official visit to Kashmir's main city, Srinagar, since New Delhi revoked the region's semi-autonomy.

Modi announced development projects and criticized previous governments for misleading people about the region's special status.

He and his party have also accused pro-India parties in Kashmir of corruption and promoting separatism. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday made his first official visit to Kashmir's main city since New Delhi stripped the disputed region of its semi-autonomy and took direct control in 2019. Addressing a crowd at a Srinagar football stadium, Modi announced development plans and said previous governments had misled people about the region's now-abandoned special status. “The success of Jammu and Kashmir will be the center of attraction of the world,” he told the crowd, asserting that the region has prospered since the move in 2019. “I have always said that work The hard work I did was to win your hearts. I will work to win your hearts more.” INDIAN PRIME MINISTER NARENDRA MODI ARRIVES IN THE UNITED ARAB EMIRATES ON HIS SEVENTH TRIP TO THE NATION Modi and his party have accused Kashmir's pro-India parties of being corrupt, misleading Kashmiris and promoting separatism in the region. Kashmiri politicians, who say their special status was a constitutional guarantee, have called Modi divisive and anti-minority. Thousands of armed paramilitary troops and police in bulletproof vests have maintained heightened vigilance in the Kashmir Valley, the heart of the ongoing rebellion against Indian rule in the predominantly Muslim territory, where many residents strongly favor independence or a merger with Pakistan. Modi's two previous visits to Kashmir after the change in status were to the predominantly Hindu city of Jammu. Modi has not mentioned plans to hold elections in the region or restore its statehood, two demands called for by Kashmir's pro-India political parties. The last regional legislative elections took place in 2014, but the then-elected government was dismissed in 2018. In 2019, Modis' Hindu nationalist government revoked the region's semi-autonomous status, annulled its separate constitution, divided the region into two federal territories, Ladakh and Jammu-Kashmir, and removed legacy land protections. and employment. The Muslim-majority region is now ruled by unelected government officials and bureaucrats. India's powerful Home Minister Amit Shah has repeatedly promised that the region will regain its statehood after the elections. In December, India's Supreme Court upheld the 2019 ruling and asked the government to hold polls by September. The region has been under tension since 2019, as authorities implemented a series of new laws that many residents fear could change Kashmir's demographics. The move was welcomed across much of India, where Modi's government was cheered by supporters for fulfilling a long-standing Hindu nationalist commitment. In New Delhi's efforts to shape what it calls a “new Kashmir”, India has shown no tolerance for dissent, limiting civil liberties and intimidating the media. Ahead of Modi's visit to Srinagar, government forces laid barbed wire and erected checkpoints on roads leading to the venue. They searched residents and randomly searched vehicles, while naval commandos in motorboats patrolled the Jhelum River that winds through the city. INDIA ARRESTS ADMINISTRATOR AND EDITOR OF MODI-CRITICAL NEWS SITE Authorities ordered thousands of government employees, including teachers, to attend the meeting, and most of the city's schools were closed for the day. Thursday's event is seen as part of Modis' campaign ahead of national elections scheduled for April and May. Such security measures have been common in Kashmir since 1989, when rebels began fighting Indian rule. Kashmir is divided between India and Pakistan, both of which claim the entire Himalayan region. India insists that Kashmir militancy is Pakistan-sponsored terrorism. Pakistan denies the accusation and most Kashmiris consider it a legitimate freedom struggle. Tens of thousands of civilians, rebels and government forces have been killed in the conflict.

