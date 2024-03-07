Imran Khan opens up about his depression after leaving Bollywood





Imran Khan took a break after his 2015 release Katti Batti. However, the actor has been making headlines in recent months as there has been a surge of interest in acting for the actor. He recently opened up about his mental health struggles post-2015 and his decision to leave Bollywood. The actor revealed that he “just couldn't be bothered to invest the time, energy and effort to stay in this business”, and for that, he decided to part ways with the business acting and not because of box office failures.

“I felt damaged inside and I wanted to fix that. If you pull a hamstring, you go to the physiotherapist. Are you not feeling well mentally? Seek therapy,” Imran said.

The Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Naa actor also revealed that he has been seeing a therapist four times a week for the past seven years. Calling it a “life-changing decision”, the actor said: “If you talk to anyone who has kicked an addiction or quit alcohol, they will be able to tell you the exact number of days they stayed clean. It’s the same for me, with my mental state.” “It has been 2,500 days since I started my analysis, on March 13, 2017.”

Earlier in September 2023, Imran spoke for the first time about his struggles with depression and he also revealed that he had tried to harm himself. “We all have scars, old wounds that still hurt. But love heals. Love is empowering and uplifting, and if you are lucky enough to receive the kind of love I have, I think that “it begins to fill in those scars. It covers you in a layer of protective armor. You may never fully understand how much power your love gives me, but know that I am grateful,” he wrote .

Several actors from the film industry, including Deepika Padukone, Anushka Sharma and Honey Singh, among others, have opened up about their mental health struggles. Most of the actors also continue to spread to talk about it with your loved ones and get rid of it. After explaining that his mental health issues were the reason for his exit from Bollywood, Imraan Khan shut down speculation that he would quit the industry due to box office failures.

Talking about his love life, Imran Khan reveals to Vogue India, “The speculation that I am in love with Lekha Washington is true. I am divorced and have been separated since February 2019.” The actor claimed that it was during the lockdown that he got closer to Lekha, fifteen months after his separation from Avantika.

