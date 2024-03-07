Appreciating MSMEs, Jokowi Introduces 'Young Mama' at BRI Celebration





JAKARTA, investor.id – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) appreciated micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) during the BRI Microfinance Outlook 2024 event at the BRILian Tower Jakarta, Thursday (7/3/2024). On this occasion, Jokowi presented one of the MSME products, namely crab crackers of the “Mama Muda” brand. “The name of the crackers is also good, Mama Muda,” Jokowi said to laughter from the participants. Jokowi admitted that choosing the “Mama Muda” brand and the fact that it was well packaged added value to the cracker product so that it could be sold in modern retail. “Very good. The way of naming it is also good. That doesn't mean I'm happy young mother, not. “It's a very good way to name it, it's also very good, Young Mama's Crab Crackers,” Jokowi said. Apart from this, Jokowi also introduced the onion chili product which successfully developed its products with funding from PNM Mekaar. “Onion sauce with packaging like this is a small business, a family business, the credit is IDR 5 million, but you can package it like this. “It’s extraordinary, this is what we must continue to encourage,” he said. In fact, Jokowi said that the “Lontara” brand onion chili product was also exported to Malaysia and Brunei Darussalam. “This (chili onion sauce) is called Lontara. Lontara is a good name. “These are the strengths of small businesses that I mentioned at the beginning, contributing 61 percent of our economic GDP, absorbing 97 percent of the workforce that we have,” Jokowi explained. It is known that Jokowi was accompanied by a number of ministers during his participation in the BIS Microfinance Outlook 2024, namely Minister of Finance Sri Mulyani, Minister of State Enterprises Erick Thohir, Minister of Commerce Zulkifli Hasan and Minister of Cooperatives and SMEs Teten Masduki. Editor: Prisma Ardianto

