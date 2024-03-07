Rishi Sunak pushes for free trade deal with Modi as elections loom in India and UK

The issue of signing a Free Trade Agreement (FTA) between India and the UK has been the subject of bilateral discussions for a long time. Experts discussed its complexities. Each party wants the agreement to be fair and equitable and to serve the interests of its people.

A team of negotiators led by a senior British official flew in on Monday with a mandate to resolve the goods and services chapters, which are among the thorniest outstanding issues in the negotiations.

Conservatives share the impression that the Modi administration intends to pass the deal to the Labor government, hence the urgency to get the deal done now. This impression also reflects that conservatives believe that Modi's return to power during the 2024 legislative elections in India is inevitable.

Two former prime ministers, Boris Johnson and Liz Truss, had also sought to secure a multi-billion pound free trade deal (FTA) with India, a booming economy with a population of 1.4 billion. If the deal goes through, it will be seen as one of Brexit's biggest gains.

British negotiators were reportedly told that India was hoping for morefavorablevisa conditions and a social security deal under a Labor government. This sentiment stems from Labor's Shadow Business Secretary Jonathan Reynolds' recent visit to India, where he met Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal in Delhi.

The shadow business secretary met Goyal during a trip to Delhi last month. His visit has sparked the ire of government figures who fear India may decide to hold off until after Britain's general election in the hope of securing a better deal from Keir Starmer's government. Labor is expected to win a majority in the next UK election.

Focus on India

Both sides want maximum benefits for their people and this remains their central point during protracted negotiations. India is negotiating greater mobility for its skilled professionals in sectors like IT and healthcare, as well as market access for several products without tariffs.

The UK is seeking to slash import duties on products including Scotch whisky, electric vehicles, lamb, chocolates and some confectionery. The UK has also sought access to Indian public procurement, particularly for centrally funded projects within states.

Indian trade negotiators are wary of granting too many concessions or expanding access to the internal market because the UK FTA model could then be replicated in EU and EFTA agreements.

Visas and social security are among the most politically sensitive aspects of the proposed deal. India wants more visas for Indian workers and a deal to claw back the social security contributions they pay while working in the UK.

Visas are particularly tricky for Rishi Sunak as Conservative MPs are deeply concerned about net migration to the UK, which has reached a record high in 2022.

Negotiations between the UK and India have been in their final stages for weeks, and both sides are now privately warning that time is running out before India's general election campaign begins.

Elections in India are expected to take place in April or May. The electoral commission is expected to set an exact date in the coming weeks and trade negotiations will be suspended once campaigning begins.

The India-UK Free Trade Agreement will be the most comprehensive trade agreement signed by India. Of the 26 chapters, 24 resulted in agreement in principle or broad consensus.

Actual status

According to reports in The Economic Times, areas awaiting a final agreement include rules of origin, where product-specific rules, value addition, a change in the chapter title and certification are discussed..

India does not want the UK to be used to transport goods to India as this would inflate its import bills; The country's trade deficit reached $263 billion in the 2022-23 fiscal year, up from $191 billion in the 2021-22 fiscal year.

For their part, British negotiators want a more streamlined customs bureaucracy. On intellectual property, chapter considerations pending final consensus could cover around 37 changes required by the UK life sciences and biotechnology sectors. India's intellectual property rights are also under review.

Bilateral trade between India and the UK increased to US$ 20.36 billion in 2022-23 from US$ 17.5 billion in 2021-22.

Respective views

A spokesperson for the Department of Trade and Business said: We haveIt has always been clear that we will only sign a deal that is fair, balanced and, ultimately, in the best interests of the British people and the economy. The UK and India continue to work towards an ambitious trade deal that benefits both countries.

A Labor spokesperson said: “No negotiations have taken place between the Labor Party and the Government of India. If the British government fails to keep another of its promises, it only has itself to blame. Labor will always value and seek to deepen the ties between our two great trading nations.

If the UK election goes ahead this spring, the next few weeks could be Sunak's last chance to finalize a deal. But if, as expected, it happens in the fall, there is little time left for a deal to be reached over the summer.