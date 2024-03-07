Modi makes rare pre-election trip to Kashmir, but struggles to win hearts | India Elections 2024 News

Srinagar, Indian administered Kashmir In his first speech in the main city of Indian-administered Kashmir since the removal of its semi-autonomous status in 2019, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the move had brought development and prosperity to the region's residents.

I am working hard to win your hearts, Modi said at a rally on Thursday in Srinagar, where he announced a series of development projects worth $777 million, which he said will boost agro- economy and tourism in the disputed region.

Today, there is no Article 370, so the talent of the youth of Jammu and Kashmir is fully respected and they are given new opportunities. Today, rights and opportunities are equal for all here, he said, referring to the constitutional provision that grants special status to the Muslim-majority region, also claimed by neighboring Pakistan.

The country sees your smiling faces [and] Feeling relieved to see you all happy, he said, concluding his 27-minute speech by wishing people good luck during Ramadan, the Muslim holy month which begins next week.

But independent analysts and many Kashmiris said they were disappointed by the prime minister's speech, many of whom expected it to offer a more substantive political message aimed at reaching out to a region with which New Delhi and the party Modis have long had strained relations.

The 2019 break

For decades, repealing Article 370 has been a key goal of Modis' Hindu-majority Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to fully integrate the region with the rest of India. The article allowed the region to have its own laws and prohibited foreigners from purchasing land or obtaining local jobs.

But the Modi government divided the erstwhile state into two territories, Ladakh and Jammu and Kashmir, and brought them under the direct rule of New Delhi. To curb street protests against the action, the government launched a security crackdown and restricted civil liberties and press freedom.

To defend its controversial decision, the government said direct rule from New Delhi would bring progress to Kashmir and stamp out the armed rebellion against New Delhi rule that began in 1989. Tens of thousands of people, mostly civilians, have been killed in the conflict since. transforming the Himalayan territory into one of the most militarized regions in the world.

But the BJP's move was opposed by Kashmiris, who feared the government was trying to change the region's demographics by allowing people from other parts of India to settle there or invest in it.

This is the new Jammu and Kashmir that we have been waiting for for decades, Modi said in remarks made on the eve of national elections in April and May in which he is seeking a third consecutive term.

Disappointed the public

Residents, however, said they had little expectations from the prime minister's visit and their grievances were not addressed in his speech.

The highest expectation was the restoration of the state. The second could have been the reestablishment of democracy since the central regime lasted far too long. People don't have a voice here, said a 33-year-old Kashmiri man who did not want to reveal his identity for fear of reprisals from authorities.

Indian-administered Jammu and Kashmir has not held regional elections since 2014. The government formed then was dissolved by the central BJP government in 2018.

In December 2023, the Supreme Court, while upholding the removal of the special status, declared that national elections must be held by September this year. But on Thursday, Modi gave no guarantee that the vote would take place in his speech.

Two things people wanted to hear were election dates and statehood, New Delhi-based academic Radha Kumar, who has worked extensively on the Kashmir conflict, told Al Jazeera.

On both counts, Prime Minister Modi disappointed the audience, she said. He would be expected to give assurances that the elections would take place on time. Surprisingly, there was no reference.

But Zameer Ahmad, a BJP member from Kashmir's Kupwara district, defended Modi's visit, saying it gave residents an opportunity to talk about their problems. We have a future with the BJP because they will win the elections. I think the Prime Minister will listen to us and solve our problems, he said.

Government employees mobilized in crowds

Modis BJP is not a key player in Indian-administered Kashmir. Several government employees, including teachers, said their departments and offices had effectively ordered about 20,000 people in total to attend Modis' rally. Many area schools were closed for the day.

We barely slept and left the house at 4am. It was a professional obligation, Ahmad, a 45-year-old employee from Anantnag district, 50 km from Srinagar, told Al Jazeera, outside the city's football stadium where the event took place.

A teacher from south Kashmir said she felt no enthusiasm for the event. I can not say anything. The administration asked us to come.

Mehbooba Mufti, the last elected chief minister of the region, criticized the government for mobilizing its workers for the rally.

The visit is purely to drum up support from the BJP's core constituency in the rest of India for the upcoming parliamentary elections, she posted on X.