Xi Jinping urges Chinese military to prepare for conflicts at sea, protect maritime rights





Chinese leader Xi Jinping on Thursday (March 7) urged the armed forces to coordinate preparations for military conflicts at sea, protect the country's maritime rights and interests, and promote the maritime economy. Quoted by state television, Xi said it was vital to develop a defense system in cyberspace and increase the capacity to protect the security of national networks. His remarks came while meeting with a delegation from the People's Liberation Army and armed police at the annual meeting of China's parliament. His remarks came on the same day that Taiwan's Defense Ministry released a report that China had escalated the gray zone war against Taiwan, intending to “saturate” areas surrounding the democratic island with balloons, drones and civilian boats. In recent years, the Taiwanese administration has claimed that China is deploying so-called gray zone warfare, which employs irregular tactics to wear down the enemy without resorting to open battles. The Reuters news agency said it had reviewed a copy of the report that was sent to Parliament. The ministry said Beijing had launched a “multi-pronged saturated gray zone” tactic to harass Taiwan, further claiming that ship and aircraft patrols had also increased. Watch: Gravitas | Chinese man who cheated Google and stole secret files China has attempted to “increase the burden on our naval and air forces and obscure the existence of the median line in the strait,” the report said, referring to an unofficial border between the two sides, which the forces Chinese women have started crossing regularly in recent years. years. He adds that China has also incorporated research and militia vessels in an effort to “conceal military activities with civilians.” China announced this week that it would increase its defense spending by 7.2% this year, fueling a military budget that has more than doubled during President Xi Jinping's 11 years in office, as Beijing hardens its stance towards Taiwan. Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of Parliament, Taiwan's National Defense Minister Chiu Kuo-cheng said Taipei would not join an arms race with Beijing because it was an “indisputable fact” that The Chinese army is more powerful than that of Taiwan. “The only thing we can do is improve every aspect of our training,” he said. (With contribution from agencies)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wionews.com/world/xi-jinping-urges-chinese-military-to-prepare-for-conflicts-at-sea-protect-maritime-rights-697782 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos