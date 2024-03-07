Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan begins his visit to Washington today. He will meet the Secretary of State Anthony Blinken and national security advisor Jake Sullivan on March 7, 2024. The SETA Foundation will host him for a private round table on March 8. Fidans' trip may be significant, but not for either of the President's reasons Joe Biden or Recep Tayyip Erdogan, wait for it.

Fidans' trip to Washington is first by a senior Turkish official since Türkiye [Trkiye] lifted its hold on Sweden NATO membership.

Biden took office criticizing Erdogan. He I waited three months to telephone him after taking office, and ignored Erdogan's objection. His position contrasted with that of President Barack Obama who described Erdogan as one of his closest foreign friends and even joked that he followed the Turkish leader's advice on how to raise girlsa curious joke given skyrocketing feminicides under Erdogan. President Donald Trump has also shown great deference to Erdogan, outside of the brief crisis surrounding Erdogan's detention of pastor Andrew Brunson. Before his re-election last year, Erdogan accused Biden to seek to undermine it.

Officially, Fidan seeks to repair relations. Cooperation on defense and energy is high on the agenda, as is the debate on the current wars in Ukraine and Gaza. Fidan could also request an official visit from Erdogan to the White House before the end of the year. During his recent visit to Turkey, Secretary of State Antony Blinken made such an offer.

Behind the scenes, Fidan has another agenda. Rumors are circulating in Turkey about the state of health of Erdogan, aged 70. In 2006, his driver and bodyguards accidentally locked him up unconscious in his armored car. Her epilepsy is a public record, as are his battles with cancer. In the midst of his election campaign last year, Erdogan fell ill during a live television interview. Lack of press freedom and acknowledgment of fans' past health issues rather than falsifying rumors.

Discussions about succession are commonplace in Türkiye. Conspiracy is part of Turkish political culture. Erdogan received a significant boost in his ambitions to become prime minister when former US officials like Richard Pearl presented him around Washington. He therefore assumes that others will seek the green light from Washington to take charge of Turkey.

This is one of the reasons why Erdogan purged his previous foreign ministers like Abdullah Gl and Ahmet Davotuglu after they privately floated their own names as possible replacements. His son-in-law, Berat Albayrak, was subsequently one of the favorites, even though his mismanagement of the economy and alleged infidelity put such ambitions aside.

Fidan is ambitious. His long tenure as head of Turkish intelligence also makes him untouchable; Turks say he knows too much about Erdogan, corruption and Fidan's own rivals. Until his death, he will remain a must-see. This is J. Edgar Hoover on steroids. Fidan's current portfolio as foreign minister essentially puts lipstick on a pig, softening the image of a man better known for assassinations, support for terrorism and kidnappings than for his sense of purpose. State.

Rather than fueling Fidan’s ambitions, the Biden administration should derail them. Fidan is perhaps the only man in Turkey more dangerous than Erdogan himself. Since his days as a junior officer, his international sympathies more aligned with the Islamic Republic of Iran than with the West. As head of intelligence, he exposed Israeli operations against the Iranian nuclear program and provided logistical, even financial and material support both to the Islamic State And Hamas.

Among Turks, Fidan has a similarly ruthless reputation. When Erdogan turned against Fethullah Glen, a former ally turned rival theologian, Fidan orchestrated the purge of Glen supporters in the government, military, media, and private sector. Under Fidans' supervision as intelligence chief, Turkey kidnapped dissidents from Kosovo has Kenya has Kyrgystan. While Erdogan called the 2016 coup attempt a gift from God because it allowed him to suppress his Glenist rivals (and others), Fidan is one of a small handful of Turkish officials who know the true story of the Reichstag coup and the role of the state in this coup. he.

Rather than rolling out the red carpet for Fidan or boosting his ambitions to succeed Erdogan, another approach would better defend U.S. interests, regional security, and Turkey's freedom and ability to prosper. If there is a personality who deserved to be designated under the Global Magnitsky Act, it is Fidan. Designating him for corruption and repeated human rights violations would signal to Turks that the United States is an ally for freedom rather than a partner of a man whose ambition is to enslave them for another two decades.